No contact made: Liverpool move for Isak rubbished by one source

A new claim from one UK broadcaster has cast doubt on Liverpool’s rumoured interest in Alexander Isak.

TNT Sports have denied that we’ve made any approach for the Newcastle United forward, contradicting earlier reporting from two major names in the transfer scene.

In a brief update shared to their official X account (@footballontnt), the broadcaster wrote: “Liverpool have not made contact with Newcastle over the signing of Alexander Isak, TNT Sports understands.”

Fresh claim contradicts Romano and Ornstein

This runs directly counter to Fabrizio Romano’s suggestion that we were “exploring” a possible move for the Sweden international, who scored 21 Premier League goals last season.

It also comes after a report from David Ornstein suggested that our recruitment team were considering Isak as one of several elite forward options for the final phase of the window.

While TNT Sports are not typically known as a primary source of exclusive transfer news, they remain a key Premier League rights holder and the home of Champions League football in the UK.

The decision to share the information via their own X account without further context will raise some eyebrows – especially given the strength of the Romano and Ornstein claims.

Mixed messages are part and parcel of the transfer window

Still, it’s possible different sources are receiving mixed signals as Liverpool test the market for a forward to complement Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz and Mo Salah.

Isak is under contract at St James’ Park until 2028 and would likely command a fee in excess of £120m.

Whether or not we push for this deal in the window remains to be seen, but for now, at least one broadcaster is pouring cold water on the idea.

You can view the Isak update via @footballontnt on X:

Liverpool have made no contact with anyone at Newcastle over Alexander Isak, TNT Sports sources understand. pic.twitter.com/Ma4jsBd5CB — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) July 15, 2025

