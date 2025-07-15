Transfer pressure grows as Liverpool plot £60m upgrade with Nunez talks accelerating: The Athletic

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for a new centre-forward is ramping up, with interest in Darwin Nunez from Saudi Arabia and Italy gathering pace ahead of a potential £60m summer deal.

According to The Athletic, both Al Hilal and Napoli have continued monitoring the 26-year-old, and “it is expected that a move for him will progress again soon” – a development that could reshape our attacking line-up under Arne Slot.

Despite his clear passion and willingness to fight for the badge, the Uruguayan’s output has fallen short of expectations.

Seven goals in 47 appearances last season, including just eight Premier League starts, has left his future on uncertain ground.

Slot increasingly leaned on Luis Diaz as a false nine last term, but Liverpool’s current stance – per The Athletic – is that the Colombian will not be sold.

As such, with Diaz staying, the focus is now firmly on recruiting a “top No 9”.

Hughes targets striker upgrade as Slot reshapes Liverpool attack

Sporting director Richard Hughes is leading the charge for a new goalscorer, with The Athletic listing Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen, Joao Pedro and Nicolas Jackson among the names once considered.

While Jackson is unlikely given his Chelsea contract, Isak and Ekitike “remain prominent” in our plans, though several “factors would need to align” for deals to be viable.

Newcastle’s financial position could open the door for Isak in particular, and Liverpool are watching closely.

A £60m exit for Nunez would significantly bolster the budget, especially with Florian Wirtz also arriving this summer.

While the German can feature as a No.10 or advanced playmaker, he’s “arguably better operating slightly deeper”, reinforcing the need for a natural finisher.

Al Hilal’s renewed approach may offer the most straightforward path to a sale, Saudi clubs have cash to spend and already landed top European names.

With Nunez still admired for his potential, a deal could suit all parties.

Could Liverpool’s No.9 finally get solved this summer?

Nunez’s raw energy and unpredictability lit up big matches in flashes, but Slot’s more structured system may demand something different.

If the right offer arrives – and £60m appears to be the threshold – Liverpool are ready to move on.

That sum could fund the kind of elite-level striker we’ve lacked since peak Roberto Firmino.

And with Diaz seemingly staying, Wirtz now onboard, and Mo Salah entering the final phase of his Anfield career, a reshaped frontline may be our next big evolution.

