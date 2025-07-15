‘Deal can be considered off’ – Romano provides transfer update which will have Liverpool fans torn

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has claimed Darwin Nunez will not be leaving Liverpool to join Napoli this summer.

The Uruguay international, who was brought to Merseyside by Jurgen Klopp three years ago, has been linked with a move to the Serie A champions in recent weeks.

The Italian outfit consider Liverpool’s desired transfer fee as ‘too high’ however – and are instead closing in on a deal for Udinese’s Lorenzo Lucca.

The update, which comes via Romano’s page on X, does claim that Nunez is ‘still expected to leave’ Anfield during the current transfer window.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia, amongst others, are credited with showing interest in the former Benfica forward.

Liverpool paid an initial £64m for the 26-year-old in 2022 and since then our No.9 has 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances (across all competitions).

Nunez was on the scoresheet during Sunday’s 3-1 friendly defeat of Preston at Deepdale.

Would Darwin Nunez be replaced?

It remains to be seen what further business Slot and Co. will complete this summer but if the Uruguayan was to leave it would leave the Premier League champions somewhat short at the top end of the pitch.

Reports emerged earlier today suggesting the Reds have approached Newcastle United about striking a potential deal for Alexander Isak.

As well as already spending over £100m on the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, a move to Isak would be another huge signal of intent from the champions that they plan to defend their title in style.

Nunez hasn’t quite lived up to the initial hype there was surrounding his transfer during his time on Merseyside but his work rate and effort can never be faulted. He’s loved by many Kopites, but also frustrates the life out of others.

It appears he won’t be heading to Naples this summer but whether he’ll be still wearing Liverpool Red next season is another question.

Check Romano’s update below: