What Wirtz did before leaving Bayer Leverkusen will make Liverpool fans smile

(Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s record signing has quietly marked the end of his Bayer Leverkusen chapter – and fans of both clubs will take notice of what he’s just done.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder shared a goodbye message on Instagram, recorded inside an empty BayArena, addressing Bayer Leverkusen supporters for the final time before beginning pre-season with us under Arne Slot.

“Dear fans, unfortunately I wasn’t able to say goodbye to you at the last game. That’s why I am glad I can sit here once more in the BayArena and say a few words to you,” Wirtz said.

He signed off the video by packing up his belongings into a cardboard box from his locker, before walking through a closing door as the lights dimmed around him – symbolising the end of a remarkable journey and the beginning of a new one at Anfield.

Liverpool’s £116m Wirtz set to begin new chapter

The German playmaker joined Leverkusen in 2020 and went on to become one of the Bundesliga’s most exciting talents, racking up 16 goals and 15 assists in 45 appearances last season alone.

His contribution helped Xabi Alonso’s side win the Bundesliga and reach the Europa League final, with Wirtz scooping Bundesliga Player of the Year for the second straight campaign before securing his Premier League switch.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a club-record £116 million, and this emotional clip underlines the kind of personality we’ve brought into the dressing room.

Club chairman Tom Werner has already spoke about how hard it was to prise the German away from the city in North Rhine-Westphalia, illustrating how much the club means to him.

Plenty of changes to come at Liverpool this summer

With our head coach preparing for his second season in charge, the addition of Wirtz could have a significant impact on our attacking options, particularly with Harvey Elliott’s future role now uncertain following limited minutes last season.

Fans will now eagerly await his full integration into pre-season training, where he’ll link up with Jeremie Frimpong and fellow new arrival Milos Kerkez.

An emotional farewell in Germany now gives way to a new chapter on Merseyside – and from the looks of it, Wirtz is ready.

You can watch Wirtz’s video via his Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Florian Wirtz (@flowirtz)

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile