Mamardashvili outlines mission to follow Alisson and claim No.1 spot

The newest member of Liverpool’s goalkeeping union has set his sights on becoming the next iconic name between the sticks at Anfield.

Giorgi Mamardashvili, who officially joined the Reds this summer from Valencia, gave his first full interview since the move via liverpoolfc.com, where he made clear that he’s not here to make up the numbers.

The 24-year-old, who spent last season on loan at his former club after Liverpool secured his signature, will begin life at Kirkby as the expected No.2 behind Alisson Becker — but made it clear he’s looking to create his own story.

“There is a big history here with goalkeepers,” Mamardashvili said.

“There have been some amazing names in this position and I want to write my own chapter here.”

That history includes the likes of Alisson, Ray Clemence, Tommy Lawrence and Elisha Scott — and the Georgian is under no illusions about the scale of the challenge.

“But it’s not pressure, it’s motivation. When you see this legacy, you want to be part of it. You want to give everything and work hard to continue it.”

Competition for places key in Liverpool’s goalkeeping rebuild

The Reds have made significant changes in the goalkeeping department this summer.

With Caoimhin Kelleher joining Brentford and Vitezslav Jaros going on loan to Ajax, the addition of Mamardashvili — along with free agent Freddie Woodman and Hungarian prospect Armin Pecsi — shows our intent to secure the long-term future behind Alisson.

Alisson’s contract expires in 2027 and our Brazilian No.1 remains a world-class operator, but Mamardashvili’s ambitions add intrigue to the competition heading into pre-season.

“Every player wants to play,” the former Valencia keeper explained.

“I will fight, I will give everything every day in training and be ready when the team needs me.”

Mamardashvili’s Liverpool arrival has been delayed

Former stopper Sander Westerveld has backed our current No.1 to hold his position next season but admitted it’s over the our new Georgian stopper to earn his spot.

The 24-year-old played 37 La Liga matches last term and brings Champions League experience — something that could prove vital if we’re to maintain success across all competitions.

He first arrived on Merseyside on the 2nd of July, though the traumatic events at the club have heavily delayed his announcement as a Red, with our new stopper already making his first appearance against Preston this weekend.

Mamardashvili’s desire to follow the footsteps of Anfield greats is an encouraging early sign — especially as we aim to build on our Premier League-winning season under Arne Slot.

