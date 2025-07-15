(Video) Arne Slot may have already found his Luis Diaz replacement; he’s only going to get better

Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid from Bayern Munich for Luis Diaz worth £58.6m earlier today (Guardian).

The Colombia international has been linked with a move to Barcelona for quite some time but it’s the Bundesliga outfit who have been showing the strongest interest in recent weeks.

Arne Slot does not want to lose his No.7 with the Premier League champions insisting the attacker is not for sale but journalist David Lynch has recently claimed the Reds’ stance could be altered if the right money is offered.

German outlet SportsBild claimed earlier this month that the former FC Porto man is ‘open to a move’ away from Merseyside this summer.

Diaz is under contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027 and was a key part of Slot’s success during his debut campaign at Liverpool last term.

He registered 17 goals and eight assists in 50 appearances for his club last season (across all competitions) and showed his versatility by being deployed both on the left flank and down the middle of the front three.

What if Luis Diaz does leave the club this summer?

It would be a blow to lose the 28-year-old but if the right money is offered by another club then there will be a decision to make.

Cody Gakpo can fill the void left by the Barrancas-born talent while both Fede Chiesa and Florian Wirtz have also operated in that area during recent seasons.

You’d argue that if Liverpool are serious about retaining the Premier League title next season then Slot and Co. would need to dip into the transfer market to replace the Colombian.

Some will suggest however, that Rio Ngumoha is already showing enough potential to be a long-term successor for Diaz.

The 16-year-old played the first half of Liverpool’s 3-1 friendly defeat of Preston on Sunday and looked extremely lively. As he did throughout the FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley at Anfield last season.

He still needs a year or two to develop and learn from his more experienced teammates, but if his previous appearances and fresh content from training today is anything to go by (via @Watch_LFC on X) then we have a serious player on our hands.

The way in which the teenager breezed past Ryan Gravenberch and Jeremie Frimpong on the training pitch was quite exhilarating!

Check the video below from Inside Training: