(Video) Liverpool fans have just had an early glimpse of what Florian Wirtz is going to offer

Liverpool supporters may be scrolling through social media at the moment waiting for fresh updates about the club’s reported interest in Newcastle forward Alexander Isak – but they will have also found some very exciting Florian Wirtz content

The German international joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen last month in a deal worth £116m (BBC Sport) and there’s plenty of optimism amongst Kopites about what the 22-year-old can help the club achieve in the coming seasons.

If the content released by Liverpool’s official club channels this evening (via @TheAnfieldWrap and @Watch_LFC on X) is anything to go by then it’s quite clear that Arne Slot has signed a serious player.

It may only be on the training field at the AXA Training Centre, but Wirtz is showcasing his skillset with some silky touches and sublime finishing while also building connections with his new teammates.

The Pulheim-born talent scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists for the Bundesliga outfit last term.

The German wasn’t involved against Preston on Sunday as Liverpool ran out 3-1 winners at Deepdale but he’ll be looking to get some minutes under his belt when the squad head to Asia later this month for further pre-season tests.

For now, we hope the club continue with the training content as we get to see more of Wirtz and Co. in action.

Check the videos below:

Going to need all this Wirtz training content pic.twitter.com/PXokkpn1ty — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 15, 2025