What Man United did at Anfield will move every Liverpool supporter

Manchester United paid a moving tribute at Anfield this week that will be remembered by Liverpool fans for years to come.

As reported by liverpoolfc.com, United boss Ruben Amorim and players Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot visited the Anfield memorial for Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who tragically died in a car crash earlier this month.

The three Portuguese visitors laid flowers outside the Main Stand, joining the hundreds of messages, scarves, shirts and tributes that have been left in memory of our No.20.

“Manchester United lay Anfield tribute to Diogo Jota and Andre Silva,” the club confirmed in a short but poignant message.

“The message of solidarity from United is the latest of many hundreds of tributes that have gathered outside the Main Stand in the days since Diogo and Andre tragically passed away.”

Diogo Jota tributes continue to pour in from the football world

Jota’s loss has left a devastating impact on the Liverpool community and the wider football world.

The decision to retire his shirt number at all levels of the club – across the men’s, women’s and youth teams – is testament to how deeply he was loved and respected in this city.

The sight of Bruno and Dalot, two international teammates of Jota and Silva, standing in silence at Anfield is a powerful reminder that football transcends rivalry when it matters most.

So too is Amorim’s quiet leadership of the moment – the United head coach showing class and empathy whilst being in charge of one of our fiercest opponents.

Manchester United’s act of solidarity is a show of class

This act of unity comes just over a week after Diogo Jota tragically passed away aged 28, a story that shook everyone associated with the club.

Jota made 182 appearances, scored 65 goals, and helped us win a Premier League title in his five years at the club.

But in the words, images and memories left behind outside the Main Stand, it’s clear that what mattered most was the man he was, not just the player.

We will never forget Diogo – and in this moment, Manchester United showed that neither will they.

Billy Hogan has already thanked Everton for their role in remembering our No.20 and it’s great to see the team from Old Trafford follow our neighbours’ lead.

