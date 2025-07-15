Italian manager wants Liverpool player if £100m move collapses – Saudi club make contact: report

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly been approached by Al Hilal after their new Italian head coach, Simone Inzaghi, requested Darwin Nunez as a potential signing this summer.

The Uruguayan striker, who scored just five Premier League goals last season, has now been identified by the Saudi Pro League club as their Plan B if they fail to land Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

According to Saudi outlet Arriyadiyah, Al Hilal “has opened the door” for a move, with discussions taking place between our club and their board in recent days to assess our stance on a possible deal.

They write: “Al Hilal inquires with Liverpool… Inzaghi requests Nunez.”

The 26-year-old No.9 remains under contract until 2028 but his future has felt uncertain for several months, especially after Arne Slot repeatedly opted to use Luis Diaz centrally toward the end of the title-winning campaign.

A move to Saudi Arabia could bring in significant funds, particularly after Nunez’s 2022 transfer from Benfica saw us invest an initial £64m – with potential add-ons up to £85m.

He’s since contributed 40 goals and 22 assists in 143 games, but our head coach has shown little trust in him as a long-term option.

With Victor Osimhen reportedly in talks to join Al Hilal, the Saudis may only make a formal offer if that deal collapses – though the fact they’ve already made contact with us could suggest they’re preparing to move quickly.

Should Nunez leave this summer, it would surely demand a major response from the club in the transfer market.

After all, with Luis Diaz also linked with a departure, the pressure to replace both pace and goals could increase rapidly – especially if we revisit reported interest in Alexander Isak or Hugo Ekitike.

Saudi Pro League interest grows as Liverpool weigh up summer options

If Inzaghi’s pursuit intensifies, Liverpool may soon be forced to make a definitive call on whether Nunez is part of the long-term project or simply doesn’t fit Slot’s system.

The fact that his final tally in the league fell well short of expectations – and that he was prevented from starting a 50th appearance this past season (reportedly saving the club up to £5m in clauses) – further hints at a departure strategy already being in motion.

Should he go, a direct replacement will be vital, especially if we also sanction a Luis Diaz exit this window.

Liverpool transfer news: Darwin Nunez offered Saudi Arabia lifeline

As pre-season preparations begin without any fresh attacking signings yet completed, our striking options remain thin beyond Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota’s now-retired No.20 shirt.

It’s no surprise that some fans will be wondering whether a big-money sale could allow us to reshape the frontline – perhaps for someone Arne Slot is fully aligned with tactically and mentally.

The idea of reinvesting in someone like Florian Wirtz makes sense, but the lack of a reliable natural No.9 was already clear last season.

If Nunez departs, the next few weeks could be decisive in shaping Liverpool’s attack for the coming years.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile