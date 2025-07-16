Romano shares late-night update as Liverpool transfer twist emerges

Picture via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Napoli have officially ended their pursuit of Darwin Nunez, but the Uruguay international still looks set to leave Liverpool this summer.

Writing on X, the transfer journalist stated: “Napoli have informed Liverpool tonight that Darwin Nunez deal can be considered off.

“Napoli will sign Lucca as new striker despite Nunez opening doors to the move, fee considered too high.”

Lorenzo Lucca preferred to Darwin Nunez at Napoli

Despite the 26-year-old giving the green light to a potential switch to Serie A, it seems our valuation proved a step too far for Antonio Conte’s new side.

Matteo Moretto reported a couple of weeks ago that the Italian side were going to make a move for Lorenzo Lucca instead of our No.9, now Romano is following suit.

It was previously reported that Liverpool had saved around £5 million by avoiding an appearance-related clause in the forward’s contract during the second half of last season.

With Saudi Arabian clubs still monitoring the situation, there remains a strong likelihood that our No.9 will still leave Anfield in this transfer window — though now it appears it won’t be for Naples.

Nunez future still uncertain as Saudi clubs monitor Liverpool forward

Nunez managed just five league goals last season and finished the campaign outside Arne Slot’s preferred XI.

The Dutchman, who recently guided us to a Premier League title in his debut campaign, has already added £116 million man Florian Wirtz to our attack, with further moves not out of the question.

With Luis Diaz already facing serious competition for minutes, the departure of the Uruguayan forward could allow us to reshuffle the attack around more consistent performers.

Given the volume of interest from the Saudi Pro League — and our willingness to entertain suitable offers — it would be a surprise if Nunez is still with us when the season begins.

You can view the Nunez update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🚫 Napoli have informed Liverpool tonight that Darwin Nunez deal can be considered off. Napoli will sign Lucca as new striker despite Nunez opening doors to the move, fee considered too high. 👀 Nunez, still expected to leave #LFC this summer with Saudi clubs and more keen. pic.twitter.com/g69gxDNMKJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 15, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile