Diogo Jota to be remembered in pre-season clash between Porto and Atletico

Liverpool’s pre-season will be bookended by a powerful reminder of what we lost this summer, as two of Diogo Jota’s former clubs prepare to honour the 28-year-old in a special fixture.

Porto have officially confirmed they will face Atletico Madrid in a friendly match at the Estadio do Dragao on 3 August at 19:00, with the fixture being organised as a tribute to the late forward.

Jota, who tragically passed away alongside his brother Andre Silva earlier this month, represented both clubs before his 2020 move to Anfield.

The Portugal international joined us from Wolves and quickly became a fan favourite through his relentless pressing, sharp movement and knack for scoring vital goals.

Diogo Jota to be remembered by Porto and Atletico

The match will serve as both a season curtain-raiser for Porto and a deeply personal moment of remembrance for a player whose impact stretched across multiple European clubs.

Jota’s contribution at Liverpool is etched in silverware – including the 2024/25 Premier League title – and in moments fans will never forget, such as his brace in the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal and a string of decisive goals during title run-ins.

His No.20 shirt has now been retired across the men’s, women’s and youth sides, a rare honour and a reflection of his significance at Anfield.

Diogo Jota’s loss is still felt across Europe

It’s not just us mourning the loss.

The decision from Porto and Atletico to honour him in such a visible way underlines the widespread admiration for Jota’s personality, professionalism and footballing ability.

We saw the emotionally charged encounter with Preston last weekend and this is again sure to be an occasion that will be poignient for everyone present in Portugal.

Though Jota may no longer walk out in red, his memory will undoubtedly march with us into the new campaign.

