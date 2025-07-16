Contact made: ‘Top player’ at Liverpool set to be subject of transfer tug-of-war between PL duo

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

One player at Liverpool could find himself in the middle of a transfer tug-of-war between two other Premier League clubs this summer.

Amid the focus on prospective additions to Arne Slot’s squad, with contact being made in the respective pursuits of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, there could still be a few more exits from Anfield between now and the end of August.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher and Jarell Quansah have all departed since the conclusion of the previous campaign, and the Reds’ homegrown quota may diminish even further in the coming weeks.

Liverpool could field plenty of interest in Harvey Elliott

According to TEAMtalk, Aston Villa and West Ham are both interested in a move for Liverpool attacking midfielder Harvey Elliott.

Unai Emery’s side have seemingly emerged as frontrunners after making contact to try and sign the 22-year-old, who they believe is ‘enthusiastic’ about the possibility of a move to the Midlands, while Irons manager Graham Potter is ‘pushing’ to try and win this particular transfer race.

The Premier League champions aren’t actively looking to sell the England under-21 star, although they’re reportedly open to offers for him, with a potential tipping point of £35m being cited for a player with two years remaining on his contract. Both he and the club are understood to be keen on finding a swift resolution.

Could Liverpool viably cash in on Elliott this summer?

Elliott has proven himself to be a hugely talented footballer throughout his time at Liverpool, being hailed as a ‘top player‘ by Alan Shearer and starring for his country when they retained their European under-21 crown last month, scoring four goals in the knockout phase en route to the trophy.

However, despite accruing almost 150 appearances for the Reds, he’s never been a guaranteed starter for the club and was selected in the first XI in only two Premier League games last season, both of which came after the title had been secured.

He didn’t feature against Preston on Sunday, having not returned to training with the bulk of the squad due to his international commitments in June, and the club-record arrival of Florian Wirtz could make it even harder for him to break into Slot’s starting line-up.

Liverpool could plausibly decide to cash in on Elliott if he were to push for an exit amid the likely struggle for game-time over the coming campaign, and his England under-21 heroics should see his valuation rise further.

However, he’s definitely not a player that the Reds should be in any hurry to sell, particularly with the homegrown quota requirements becoming harder to fulfil given the departures of Alexander-Arnold, Kelleher and Quansah over the past two months.

He remains a hugely valuable presence in Slot’s squad and, even if he’s not starting much, could still be vital in terms of squad rotation for the busiest periods of the 2025/26 season.