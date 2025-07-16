Pearce names Liverpool move for 27-goal forward a ‘dream signing’

Liverpool’s push to sign Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has been publicly backed by James Pearce, who called the Sweden international a “dream signing” in his latest column for The Athletic.

With Darwin Nunez’s future uncertain and his Premier League goal return falling well short of expectations, it’s no surprise to see us linked with upgrades in the final third.

Pearce wrote: “Liverpool are right to test Newcastle’s resolve – Alexander Isak would be a dream signing,” suggesting there is genuine merit in any attempt to prise the 25-year-old away from Tyneside.

Isak to Liverpool transfer would reshape our attack

Isak enjoyed a stellar 2024/25 season, registering 27 goals and six assists in 42 appearances across all competitions, including the decisive strike that beat us in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Newcastle paid £63 million to sign him from Real Sociedad in 2022 (via Sky Sports), and it’s clear that any fee now would far surpass that — but with our recent record spend on Florian Wirtz, it’s clear FSG are backing Arne Slot’s squad rebuild.

Our head coach is seemingly less convinced by Nunez, and while Hugo Ekitike continues to be linked, Isak’s proven quality at Premier League level offers a far more secure option.

Pearce’s endorsement adds further credibility to the idea that a move could be seriously considered.

Slot’s rebuild could hinge on new No.9 signing

Talk of a potential move for the Newcastle forward has grown in recent days, with David Ornstein sharing his take on the potential move.

Whilst TNT have poured cold water on this potential interest, it’s hard not to get a little excited about the growing noise.

Adding someone of Isak’s calibre would send a message that we’re not only planning for now, but for years to come.

Pearce’s praise echoes the growing sentiment that if we truly want to maintain our place at the top, these are the calibre of players we must bring in.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in a British-record deal as we reshape the side post-title win.

And with Darwin Nunez potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a vacancy in the No.9 role may soon need filling.

