What Liverpool’s latest training image suggests about surprise pre-season contender

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

A new image from the AXA Training Centre could hint at a fresh opportunity for one of our young forwards, with 19-year-old Jayden Danns pictured back in the gym and on the pitch during pre-season training (via liverpoolfc.com).

The teenager made four appearances for the first team last season, impressing supporters with his composure and finishing, netting three times in just nine senior outings in his Anfield career thus far.

His promising momentum was cut short when a loan move to Sunderland in January was disrupted by injury, ultimately preventing him from making a single appearance for the newly promoted side.

Now, the sight of Danns back at Kirkby suggests he’s pushing hard to make an impact this summer – and with Darwin Nunez increasingly linked with an exit, this could be his moment to climb the attacking pecking order under our Dutch boss.

Arne Slot already has serious competition for the No.9 spot, but if Nunez departs – with reports linking him to Napoli and Saudi Arabia – there will be a major reshuffle in our forward line.

The fact that Danns is fit, motivated, and already working at AXA could put him in a strong position to feature heavily in our pre-season fixtures.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer, a move that will reshape the way we build attacks, but there’s also space for a natural finisher like Danns to stake his claim.

Slot’s Liverpool pre-season options bolstered by forward’s return

Danns could feature alongside Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz, with the latter again linked with moves to Barcelona and the Middle East.

With Diogo Jota’s tragic passing and uncertainty over Nunez’s future, the need for new and emerging options in attack is clear.

Arne Slot looks set to dip into the market and bolster his attacking options, meaning the Scouser needs to prove that he can also be part of the long-term plans.

Danns pushing for minutes amid Nunez uncertainty

Should Nunez move on – as reported by Arriyaadiyah, with Simone Inzaghi said to want him at Al Hilal – it would open the door even wider for homegrown talent.

Liverpool fans will be watching closely to see if Danns can seize his chance in the upcoming friendlies, with the next fixture in Hong Kong just days away.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile