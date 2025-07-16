Who are Liverpool’s Alternatives, Should Alexander Isak Deal Fall Through?

(Photos by Julian Finney and George Wood/Getty Images)

Most of Liverpool’s transfer business has been concluded early in the summer. The reigning Premier League champions moved heaven and earth to bring Florian Wirtz to Anfield, securing the German’s signature in a record-breaking £116m deal.

His former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong will join him at Anfield as a direct replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, while Milos Kerkez has arrived from Bournemouth to shore up the opposite flank.

However, there is still one huge deal that the Reds are looking to complete before they kick off their title defence on 15 August. That, of course, is a mind-boggling potential move for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, a man who could cost north of £150m to secure – but what if that earth-shattering transfer doesn’t come to fruition?

In truth, Arne Slot mightn’t be too concerned should it not materialise. Sports betting sites still make his team the favourites to win the title once again next season, with or without the prolific Swede leading the line. The latest online sports betting odds on next season’s title race have Liverpool listed as the 2/1 frontrunners, just ahead of both Arsenal and Manchester City.

Even so, there should be a contingency plan in place should Isak not make the move to Anfield. Luckily, it appears that there is, and here are the alternative names being touted as potential Reds signings should they not be able to seal the deal for their primary target.

Benjamin Šeško

The Slovenian striker isn’t just Liverpool’s number two option this summer. The RB Leipzig man is also being coveted by Arsenal, but the Gunners will only make a move should they miss out on a super Swede of their own in the form of Viktor Gyökeres. The Reds have their eyes firmly set on Isak, but Šeško could well prove to be a reliable backup option.

The 22-year-old has long been considered one of the finest young strikers on the planet. His size, pace and power seemingly make him tailor-made for the Premier League, but there are some concerns of which Reds supporters should be aware.

Last season, RB Leipzig desperately needed Šeško to be fit and firing on all cylinders. When he remained injury-free, he could only manage 13 goals in 33 Bundesliga appearances, resulting in Die Roten Bullen missing out on European qualification for the first time since they were promoted to the German top flight. Add to that the daunting Bundesliga Tax – a phrase given to Bundesliga arrivals who always seem to flop in England – and there is plenty of cause for concern.

Hugo Ekitike

Another Bundesliga star who has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks is Eintracht Frankfurt hitman Ekitike. The talented Frenchman managed to step into the void left by Manchester City-bound Omar Marmoush last term, netting 22 goals in all competitions in a breakout campaign for the Eagles. His goals ensured that his side finished third in the Bundesliga table and secured Champions League qualification for next season, a far greater effort than Šeško managed in Leipzig.

Still, similar questions remain. That aforementioned Bundesliga Tax is a red flag, while Ekitike only has one real season under his belt as an outright first-choice striker. Also, he could command a transfer fee in excess of £75m, a price that the Liverpool powerbrokers may consider much too high.

Darwin Nunez

Many expect the current Liverpool striker to leave Anfield this summer. The writing seemed to be on the wall when the Uruguayan missed a crucial spot kick in the penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and the narrative seemingly hasn’t changed. However, even though he is rumoured to be on his way out, the 26-year-old remains on LFC’s books.

Could he stay on Merseyside? Stranger things have happened, but Reds supporters will want to see an improvement on some of his lacklustre finishing over the last three years. He managed just five league goals last term, and if he is to stick around, that tally simply must be a lot higher in 2025/26.

There must be a reason that Liverpool forked out £64m to secure his services in the summer of 2022, though. Back then, the striker was considered prolific with Benfica, and the Anfield faithful rejoiced when Jurgen Klopp managed to confirm a deal for the former Penarol youngster. Would one more season leading the line for LFC prompt Nunez to finally fulfil his potential?

Victor Osimhen or Dusan Vlahovic

These two are long shots, but possibilities nonetheless. Osimhen was the most coveted striker on the planet 12 months ago, but a year on loan at Galatasaray has seen him fall out of the limelight, despite netting 37 goals in 41 games.

Meanwhile, Vlahovic looks set to leave Juventus on a free transfer, and that will surely grab the Liverpool transfer committee’s attention, given how prolific the Serbian can be when he’s at his best.

A deal for either of these two would be a surprise, and it’s Isak who remains the Reds’ top choice. Will LFC be able to complete a deal for the Newcastle superstar, though? We will find out in the coming weeks.