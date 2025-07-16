Exclusive: What Liverpool are ready to offer Alexander Isak as striker’s wishes outlined

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool are seemingly prepared to go all-in as they try to pull off what’d be a blockbuster coup for Alexander Isak.

As reported by David Ornstein for The Athletic on Tuesday, the Reds have made an approach to Newcastle for the striker, with Fabrizio Romano subsequently claiming that the 25-year-old hasn’t shut the door on the possibility of joining the Premier League champions.

The Italian has also indicated that Arne Slot’s side would be prepared to offer £120m for the Sweden international, which’d see the club break their transfer record for the second time this summer, following on from the £116m deal for Florian Wirtz last month.

Liverpool are prepared to offer Isak a six-year contract

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, Liverpool are putting together a bid of just over £120m or Isak and are open to including some players as part of a potential package with Newcastle.

The Reds are planning to offer the Swede a long-term contract of up to six years and make him one of the highest earners in the squad, and they’ve made it clear to his representatives how much they want to sign him.

The 25-year-old would be open to joining Slot’s side but is seeking guarantees over regular game-time if he’s to make the move. Although the Magpies regard him as ‘unsellable’ and continue to work on a potential new contract, an enticing offer from Merseyside may yet tip the scales in our favour.

Isak would 100% be a nailed-on starter at Liverpool

If Liverpool were to sign Isak on a long-term deal of five years or more, it’d secure his services for the prime of his career and into his 30s, and the readiness to make him one of the highest earners at Anfield shows how committed they are to bringing him to the club.

The striker is currently on £120,000 per week at Newcastle, and if the Reds were to offer him an increase of more than 25% on that amount, it’d instantly catapult him into the top five of the wage bill (Capology).

“Liverpool are serious about strengthening in the centre-forward position this summer. We already know that Darwin Nunez is expected to leave, with a move to Saudi now a possibility after a deal with Napoli fell through. “Alexander Isak is the dream target, and there has been initial communication with Newcastle. However, the expectation remains that it will take crazy money to convince the Magpies to sell their star player. “Liverpool are in a strong negotiating position, however, as they also really like Hugo Ekitike, and could move to try and sign him ahead of Newcastle if they’re not willing to let Isak go.” Mark Brus, editor-in-chief for CaughtOffside

Considering the financial investment that LFC are prepared to commit to the 25-year-old, and the ongoing speculation over the future of Darwin Nunez, it seems a racing certainty that the Swede would immediately be an automatic starter, so any concerns over game-time should be easily put to rest.

Irrespective of the money involved, Isak’s excellent return of 62 goals in 109 games for the Magpies (including 27 last season) should ensure that he’d go straight into Slot’s strongest XI, and would make the defending Premier League champions an even more formidable opponent for our rivals to try and conquer.

Convincing Newcastle to sell will almost certainly be much harder than persuading the player to join, but having seen the wonders that Richard Hughes has worked already this year, we wouldn’t put it past him to complete an Internet-breaking swoop for the Sweden international!