Not just Isak or Ekitike; Liverpool plot next major attacking signing – report

Liverpool could enter the race for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo this summer — but only if one of our current forwards is moved on in the coming weeks.

That’s according to Sacha Tavolieri via X, who claims we are keeping a close eye on the Brazilian’s situation in the Spanish capital, where game time under Xabi Alonso has become increasingly inconsistent.

The 24-year-old made 54 appearances across all competitions for the Spanish giants last season, scoring 14 goals and assisting 11.

However, he was benched in five of Madrid’s six FIFA Club World Cup games under his new boss, hinting at a reduced role going forward.

Rodrygo’s game time could be limited under Xabi Alonso

Rodrygo, who can operate across the front three but primarily features on the right, could reportedly be available if Madrid greenlight a sale amid interest from other elite clubs.

Liverpool’s involvement, though, is believed to depend on an outgoing — with Luis Diaz the likeliest name in the frame.

The Colombian was one of our most used attackers last season under Arne Slot, but has already been linked with both Barcelona and Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Dutchman likes the 28-year-old, but with Cody Gakpo preferred on the left and a striker search ongoing, his role may diminish — prompting an exit.

The Athletic reported that we have no intention of selling Luis Diaz but this transfer approach shows we are at least making a contingency plan should our No.7 leave Merseyside.

Luis Diaz’s future remains uncertain at Liverpool

Rodrygo’s versatility and end product could make him a strong fit in the current system, especially if our new-look frontline continues to evolve.

With Mo Salah not getting any younger, a long-term right-sided successor is also something the club will be assessing.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer to strengthen our attack, with Jeremie Frimpong viewed as an option off the right too.

Add on the links to Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike, it seems we are still working on boosting our attack for the new campaign.

This move for Rodrygo is also one to keep an eye on — but only if the dominoes begin to fall.

You can view the Rodrygo update via @sachatavolieri on X:

🔴 🦅 Liverpool FC appreciate and has expressed formal interest for Rodrygo but no offer has been made yet. Confirmed.

✅ As told on 9th July, it’s all about Luis Diaz now to make #LFC move. #mercato #RealMadrid pic.twitter.com/JVy22w6eyB — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 15, 2025

