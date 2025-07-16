Arne Slot weighing up Liverpool transfer for 17-year-old barely seen in League Two – report

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with an unexpected transfer move for Salford City youngster Will Wright, despite the attacker registering just four first-team appearances in 2024/25.

As reported by Salford City’s official website, the 17-year-old scored twice in a recent friendly against FC United of Manchester, impressing in a 2-2 draw at Broadhurst Park.

Wright’s total senior game time last season amounted to just 80 minutes, making this reported interest from the reigning Premier League champions all the more surprising.

Ben Jacobs, alongside Alex Crook from talkSPORT, have reported on X: ‘Liverpool pushing to sign Salford City striker Will Wright for a six-figure sum.

‘Several Premier League clubs interested, but #LFC currently in advanced talks.’

The report doesn’t specify what role the Merseyside club are considering Wright for, but it would be safe to assume a development plan would be in place if any move materialises.

How would Wright fit in at Liverpool?

Given our heavy investment in elite-level additions like Florian Wirtz this summer, targeting a raw prospect from League Two might point to a different department within the club’s structure – likely our U21s.

However, it’s not unheard of for previously unknown names to work their way up.

Pre-season is often the time that youngsters are given their chances, with 16-year-old Rio Ngumoha impressing against Preston.

Wright, who has already shown early signs of form in pre-season, will have been monitored closely in Salford’s youth set-up.

While this would certainly be one of the more left-field additions of the summer, it might follow a similar pathway to Armin Pecsi – another low-fee project player we’ve brought in this window.

Arne Slot has already shown a willingness to explore multiple transfer angles, and with plenty of depth needed across competitions, it’s no surprise we’re keeping all options open.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz this summer to bolster our attacking depth, but Wright’s name being mentioned is a reminder that we remain active across all levels of recruitment.

Should Wright continue to impress in pre-season, a move to Merseyside – even if initially into the academy structure – could represent a dream scenario for the youngster.

While Wright’s senior experience is extremely limited, the fact that his name is being linked at all suggests our scouting team see something in the attacker’s profile.

With over 50 goals to his name last season, it’s easy to see why the tall striker has been touted with a move to many Premier League clubs.

Whether or not Wright ever features at senior level for us remains to be seen, but this is the sort of low-cost, low-risk signing that can yield unexpected long-term benefits.

You can view the Will Wright update via @JacobsBen on X:

