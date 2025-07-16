Romano gives Luis Diaz update as Liverpool brace for new transfer approaches

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz could still leave Liverpool this summer, despite the club rejecting interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich last month.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on X, who has claimed that the Colombia international “remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club”.

Both Bayern and Barca are said to be in “direct contact with his agents” and are planning to try again for the 28-year-old, who is coming off the back of a 17-goal season for us across all competitions.

Luis Diaz transfer update as Bayern and Barcelona prepare moves

Despite firm resistance from Anfield, it seems interest in our No.7 isn’t going away.

Diaz was subject to formal interest from Barcelona in June and a rejected bid from Bayern, yet neither European powerhouse is backing down.

The winger has been a key figure under our head coach and finished last term with 50 appearances, playing across the frontline.

But with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa and potential new striker targets pushing for minutes, his place may be under threat.

The Dutchman is known to favour Gakpo on the left-hand side, while links to Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike continue to grow as new options through the middle.

Liverpool face big decision as Diaz interest grows

While our position on Diaz has been firm, things could change if one of the suitors tables a suitable offer.

The Colombian is under contract until 2027, so we’re under no pressure to sell, but the possibility of cashing in could appeal as we reshape our attacking options.

Diaz’s departure would open doors for additions or more chances for others – particularly if we land a big-money No.9 like Alexander Isak.

With Barcelona and Bayern continuing their pursuit, and the player reportedly open to a move, this is a story that could run late into the window.

You can view the Diaz update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🇨🇴 Luis Diaz remains open to leave Liverpool this summer, if good proposal arrives for the club.#LFC rejected bids from Bayern and also an approach from Barça in June as they want to keep Diaz. Both Bayern and Barça plan to try again, in direct contact with his agents. pic.twitter.com/AdP1GqZdXK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile