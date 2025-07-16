“It’s genuine…” – Journalist gives Liverpool 70% chance of signing ‘special striker’ this summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool fans have been informed that their links to one forward are ‘genuine’ and that a move to Anfield is evaluated at ’70-30′ in favour of happening.

On Tuesday night, Sacha Tavolieri claimed that the Premier League champions have ‘expressed formal interest’ for Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo, although an offer has yet to be tabled for the 24-year-old.

These transfer rumours come amid ongoing speculation over the future of Reds winger Luis Diaz, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that Bayern Munich and Barcelona have both been in ‘direct contact’ with the Colombian’s representatives.

Liverpool given ’70-30′ chance of signing Rodrygo

Eduardo Burgos – a reporter with Spanish outlet AS – spoke to The Redmen TV‘s Dan Clubbe about Liverpool’s links with the Brazil international, and he talked up the possibility of a move to Anfield for the forward.

The journalist said of the Reds’ reported interest in Rodrygo: “It’s genuine. Liverpool already held talks with his camp. They sent an emissary to Madrid to talk to his family, and Rodrygo is happy with the interest.

“He’s open to a move. He always liked the Premier League. Two summers ago, even [Manchester] City tried to sign him. Guardiola called him a few times. He appreciated the gesture but in the end his preference was to stay in Madrid.

“His preference has now changed and now he’s hoping to leave…I think he will leave because he wants to be the star of the team, and [at Real Madrid] it will be very, very difficult, almost impossible. I think it’s not 50-50; it’s maybe 70-30. He’s open to a move and I think Liverpool may make a move.”

Could Liverpool genuinely make a move to sign Rodrygo this summer?

Liverpool being linked with Rodrygo is nothing new, but could there be substance to the latest round of such rumours?

The ongoing doubts over Diaz’s future give some credence to the links with the Real Madrid attacker. If the Colombian were to depart without another signing being made, it’d leave Arne Slot with only four senior forwards for the start of the season.

Similar to Federico Chiesa, the Brazilian is primarily a right-sided winger but can play anywhere across the forward line, and he’s at an ideal age where he already boasts plenty of elite-level experience while also coming into what should be the prime of his career.

Rodrygo probably won’t come cheap, though. He has three years remaining on his contract, so Los Blancos are under no pressure to sell him now, and they may feel justified in charging top dollar for a 24-year-old who’s won the Champions League twice and LaLiga three times, and who Carlo Ancelotti previously dubbed a ‘special striker’.

Liverpool seem more likely to seriously pursue an out-and-out centre-forward such as Alexander Isak or Hugo Ekitike as a priority, with the Real Madrid attacker possibly next in line as an alternative target if the Reds’ primary pursuits hit a dead end.