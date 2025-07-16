“What I’m told…” – Fabrizio Romano outlines Isak’s stance on potential Liverpool transfer

Images via George Wood/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

An overnight update from Fabrizio Romano has pointed towards a viable possibility of Liverpool signing Alexander Isak this summer.

The Reds’ pursuit of the 25-year-old stepped up a notch on Tuesday after David Ornstein reported that an approach has been made to Newcastle for the striker, although no formal offer has materialised as of yet.

Despite some reports to the contrary from elswhere, another reliable source of transfer news has now lent weight to the growing possiblity of the Premier League champions securing a blockbuster swoop for the Sweden international.

What has Romano said about Isak and Liverpool?

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano has claimed that Liverpool are ready to lodge a formal bid for Isak, who hasn’t shut the door on a potential move to Anfield.

The Italian transfer guru stated: “Liverpool told Newcastle that they are ready to offer £120m record fee for Alexander Isak. What I’m told also is that the player didn’t close the doors to Liverpool. He didn’t stop Liverpool from doing that.

“The player is still in conversations with Newcastle because they want to offer him a new contract. Newcastle really hope to advance on that one, but the player didn’t stop Liverpool. He didn’t say no to Liverpool; he seems to be open to the move.”

Isak’s reported stance continues to give Liverpool genuine hope

If LFC are indeed serious about putting upwards of £120m on the table for Isak just a few weeks after breaking their transfer record to secure Florian Wirtz in a £116m deal, it’d represent an extraordinary statement of intent from FSG this summer, one which’d shatter their purported reputation for excessive frugality into smithereens.

The tragic death of Diogo Jota earlier this month has presented Richard Hughes with the unenviable task of recruiting a positional replacement in circumstances for which nobody could’ve legislated, and any new arrival would not only have to compensate for the Portuguese forward’s goalscoring ability but also handle the emotional aspect which’d come with the transfer.

From a purely pragmatic on-field perspective, though, the Newcastle marksman would be a genuine marquee addition – he’s struck 44 goals over the last two Premier League seasons – and his openness to joining the Reds will raise hopes of a blockbuster deal being agreed.

The Magpies will justifiably be desperate to hold onto Isak, but if Liverpool were to come forward with an offer of £120m or more, it might just prompt the St James’ Park hierarchy to give it strong consideration, especially amid their concurrent pursuit of Hugo Ekitike.

So long as reports from trusted sources like Ornstein and Romano present genuine hope of a transfer coming off, Kopites may be optimistic of seeing a second club-record deal at Anfield this summer.