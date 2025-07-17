Fabrizio Romano shares how Nunez responded to transfer collapse

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez remains on the market this summer, but his ideal exit route has just collapsed — and he’s reportedly not taken the news well.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Darwin Nunez was “very open” to joining Napoli, who had been seriously exploring a deal before backing out due to our valuation.

“Darwin was very open to that opportunity,” Romano said on YouTube.

“Excited by the opportunity to try a new chapter in Serie A… Champions League football with ambitions this season. But Napoli felt the price was too expensive… at least €55–60m was needed.”

Darwin Nunez’s move to Napoli is off

The Italian champions instead moved for Lorenzo Lucca, paying just €35m plus add-ons — a far cry from what we were demanding for the Uruguayan.

This comes at a pivotal time, with Liverpool still expected to sign a new striker.

Hugo Ekitike has been described as “very close” to joining, which would only further push the 26-year-old down the pecking order.

Darwin’s future was under threat after missing out on a key milestone appearance that would’ve triggered an extra payment to Benfica — a sign that Arne Slot doesn’t fully trust him.

With only five league goals last season, it’s clear why the 47-year-old Dutchman may be looking elsewhere.

Saudi solution still possible for Darwin Nunez

Romano added that Saudi clubs are now expected to come back in for Darwin, with interest already shown from Al Nassr in January.

“They signed Jhon Duran, who’s already left,” Romano noted, “so different clubs could now be involved.”

That interest is no surprise. Nunez’s raw pace, aerial threat and big-game experience could prove appealing, even if his Anfield career has been inconsistent.

With Liverpool pushing hard to sign Hugo Ekitike from Frankfurt, all signs point to an exit — the only question is whether Saudi Arabia can match our valuation.

You can view Romano’s Nunez update via YouTube:

