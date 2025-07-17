Florian Plettenberg shares major Liverpool breakthrough on Ekitike

(Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially submitted a written bid for Eintracht Frankfurt forward Hugo Ekitike, with the Frenchman reportedly keen on a move to Anfield.

According to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany, this is the first formal offer made by us for the 23-year-old after a series of verbal exchanges between the two clubs.

He posted on X: “BREAKING | Eintracht Frankfurt have now received the first official written offer from Liverpool for Hugo Ekitike.

“All previous figures had only been discussed verbally between the clubs. Negotiations are ongoing. There is still no agreement. Ekitike wants to join #LFC.”

The Frenchman registered 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 appearances last season and has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most dynamic attacking threats.

A January 2024 arrival at Frankfurt from Paris Saint-Germain, Ekitike quickly established himself with his pace, link-up play and finishing.

Liverpool pressing on with Ekitike talks

The fact our recruitment team have now submitted a written proposal signals genuine intent from Arne Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy.

Chris Bascombe has reported that terms are already agreed and it seems like we’re on the cusp of our next major signing of the summer.

Having already signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, it’s clear we’re looking to inject more goals and creativity into our attack this summer.

Alexander Isak price was likely too high for Liverpool

While we’ve been heavily linked with Alexander Isak in recent weeks, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed the Newcastle man remains a complex target financially.

Ekitike, by contrast, would likely command a smaller fee and his age profile aligns with our squad refresh under the Dutchman.

The striker’s public desire to join Liverpool adds further momentum.

Frankfurt may try to hold out for a higher figure, but with the player pushing for the move and us now officially at the table, the situation looks increasingly promising.

It’s worth noting that Ekitike’s arrival could accelerate departures elsewhere, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez both facing uncertain futures this window, whilst the former PSG man looks set to be our next No.9.

You can view the Ekitike update via @Plettigoal on X:

🚨🆕 BREAKING | Eintracht Frankfurt have now received the first official written offer from Liverpool for Hugo #Ekitike. All previous figures had only been discussed verbally between the clubs. Negotiations are ongoing. There is still no agreement. Ekitike wants to join #LFC.… pic.twitter.com/KRubP0OXC1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 17, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile