Arne Slot’s hidden role in beating Bayern to €140m Liverpool signing

Liverpool’s record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz came down to one key moment—a private conversation with Arne Slot that sealed the deal, despite Bayern’s best efforts to hijack the move.

In an extensive interview with DER SPIEGEL, Wirtz’s father Hans-Joachim opened up for the first time about the family’s decision-making process and why the Germany international snubbed Bayern Munich after a series of meetings with Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“Arne Slot convinced Florian from a sporting perspective,” Wirtz senior explained. “His philosophy around ball possession and pressing showed exactly where Florian fits.”

The Wirtz family flew to Merseyside on 13 May, where Slot personally outlined his tactical vision for the midfielder.

The Dutchman’s ability to connect on both a footballing and human level was decisive, with Wirtz drawn to the Premier League’s tempo and intensity—and the freedom Slot promised in his system.

“Florian’s best coaches have always been those who gave him freedom,” said his father.

Bayern push couldn’t stop Wirtz’s Liverpool move

While the press widely reported Bayern were leading the race for months—especially after Wirtz’s recovery from an ACL injury in 2022—the reality was more complicated.

The family had huge respect for Hoeness, Bayern’s Honorary President, who even helped organise surgery appointments during Florian’s rehab.

“I’ll never forget what Uli Hoeness did for us. That final call to tell him we chose Liverpool was very difficult,” Wirtz admitted.

But despite Vincent Kompany’s tactical plans, and no significant financial difference between offers, it was Slot’s clarity—and Liverpool’s training environment—that won over all three family members during the visit.

Wirtz made a bold call to move to Merseyside

Wirtz officially signed for Liverpool on 20 June 2025, becoming Germany’s most expensive footballer ever, with fees reported between €136m and €140m.

We’ve already seen glimpses of what our new man can offer in training and if his most recent video at the BayArena is anything to go by, it wasn’t easy to leave Leverkusen at all.

Despite media attention, the Wirtz family celebrated quietly with a bottle of champagne at their home in Brauweiler, where they still live and have no plans to move.

“Florian still comes back to train at his local club,” said Wirtz. “The pitch is nearby—and he knows the chairman pretty well.”

With Wirtz joining a Liverpool side fresh off Premier League glory under Slot, fans will be excited to see how the 22-year-old playmaker integrates alongside our young core.

