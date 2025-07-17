Data proves Ekitike is nothing like Nunez and Liverpool fans should be excited

(Nunez Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images), (Ekitike Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

A new in-depth statistical breakdown of Hugo Ekitike’s finishing should give Liverpool fans plenty of reason to be excited about the possibility of us signing the Frenchman.

The analysis, shared by football data expert Spencer Mossman on X, provides a clear argument as to why comparisons with Darwin Nunez don’t tell the full story—and may even be completely misleading.

According to Mossman, Ekitike underperformed his expected goals (xG) numbers in 2024/25—but only on the surface.

The 22-year-old had the biggest negative gap between non-penalty goals (npG) and non-penalty xG in Europe’s top five leagues last season, falling short by 5.3 goals.

That sounds like a red flag, but Mossman went much deeper and found a very different story when you zoom out.

Hugo Ekitike’s numbers make for interesting reading

Over a 239-shot career sample, the Eintracht Frankfurt striker has actually overperformed his xG slightly—scoring 34 goals from 33.6 xG.

That places him around average, but when you isolate big chances, Ekitike thrives.

From 45 high-value shots (0.3+ xG), the 6’2” forward has scored 25 goals. That’s better than Serhou Guirassy and even Alexander Isak, two strikers some fans may dream of Liverpool signing.

In contrast, Nunez’s record from similar chances is significantly poorer—scoring just 17 from 57 big opportunities.

Mossman wrote: “When he’s expected to score, he does… That doesn’t sound like a finishing issue to me.”

Ekitike thrives in big moments – and that’s exactly what Liverpool need

Ekitike’s supposed ‘finishing problem’ appears to be the result of the type of chances he creates for himself—not his ability to take them.

Incredibly, only Ousmane Dembele matches him in Europe’s top five leagues for combining a centre forward’s shot profile with winger-style creativity.

He receives the ball deep, drives at defenders, and creates his own openings—a trait rarely seen in traditional No.9s.

That ability to generate something from nothing might explain why the Frenchman’s conversion rate on low xG chances is so poor: he’s attempting shots no one else would even create.

Mossman added: “Would you rather a 4% chance at a goal or a 0%? The answer is clear—you want the player that creates the most xG.”

If Liverpool do make a move, this could be one of the smartest under-the-radar deals of the summer.

And when comparing to Nunez—who has struggled whether chances are big or small—it’s easy to see why Mossman’s data will excite supporters.

Liverpool have already explored options like Alexander Isak this summer, but Ekitike could prove a far more affordable and versatile solution if the interest turns into something more serious.

Meanwhile, the stats raise further questions about our current No.9’s future, especially with Luis Diaz also being linked with a summer exit.

The full statistical thread can be viewed here via Spencer Mossman on X:

