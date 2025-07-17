Sky reporter makes fresh Alexander Isak claim as Liverpool ‘expected to move quickly’ for Ekitike

(Photos by George Wood and Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike have been the two dominant names in the Liverpool rumour mill this week.

On Tuesday, David Ornstein reported that the Reds had made an official approach to Newcastle for the Swedish striker, although there hasn’t been a formal offer from Anfield for the 25-year-old.

Fast forward 48 hours, and Florian Plettenberg claimed that the Premier League champions have submitted an official written bid for the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman, who coincidentally was the subject of an unsuccessful offer from the Magpies three days ago.

Liverpool appear to be pushing ahead with their interest in Ekitike, but it remains to be seen what that might mean for their simultaneous coveting of Isak.

Sky reporter: Liverpool will give up on Isak if they sign Ekitike

Sky Sports’ northeast reporter Keith Downie has indicated that, should the Reds sign the French forward, they’ll discontinue their pursuit of his Newcastle counterpart.

He outlined this afternoon (via X): ‘Hugo Ekitike wants to join Liverpool. The striker has agreed in principle to the move if a deal can be struck between the clubs, and Liverpool have indicated to Eintracht Frankurt that they are ready to make an official offer. Talks are progressing and things are expected to move quickly.

‘Frankfurt value Ekitike at £85m. Newcastle had a £70m offer for him turned down on Monday and are unlikely to go back in. If Ekitike moves to Liverpool, they will give up their pursuit of Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.’

Liverpool could well sign either Ekitike or Isak, but probably not both

If the Reds are to meet the Bundesliga club’s asking price for the 23-year-old, that’d take their summer spending beyond the £250m mark.

Even with the Merseysiders being in a very healthy position regarding PSR and potentially raising funds from player sales, it’d seem highly unlikely that they’d sign Ekitike and then stump up another £120m or more on Isak.

Although the Newcastle striker outscored his Eintracht Frankfurt counterpart last season by 27 goals to 22 despite playing 320 fewer minutes, the Frenchman would be far more than just a consolation prize if LFC are to sign him this summer.

As per FBref, the 23-year-old outperformed the Swede in 2024/25 with his tallies for key passes (44 to 41), pass completion (75.5% to 75.3%), progressive carries (633 to 615) and aerial duel success (46.8% to 32.1%), along with his 90-minute averages for shots on target (1.55 to 1.34) and shot-creating actions (3.55 to 3.01).

Isak may be the more clinical of the two, but Ekitike is evidently adept at getting involved in the game and creating chances as well as finishing them.

Some Liverpool fans might view it as a failure or anti-climax to not sign the Sweden international if he were to remain at Newcastle, but in any context it’d appear to represent sound business to land the Eintracht Frankfurt marksman, should Richard Hughes succeed in bringing him to Anfield.