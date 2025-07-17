Liverpool agree terms with Ekitike as summer spending exceeds £250m – Bascombe

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the brink of completing their fourth major signing of the summer, with Hugo Ekitike expected to arrive from Eintracht Frankfurt after turning down approaches from both Newcastle United and Manchester United.

According to The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe, talks have accelerated after Ekitike informed the Bundesliga club of his desire to join the Premier League champions, with a six-year contract on the table.

Liverpool win transfer race for Ekitike

Newcastle had previously made offers for the 23-year-old, all of which were rejected, while Man United were also keen.

But as Bascombe notes, “a few phone calls from Liverpool later and the French striker has been humming the Beatles back catalogue and the Anfield anthem You’ll Never Walk Alone.”

The Reds have been tracking a new centre-forward for over a year and had initially been linked with Alexander Isak.

But Newcastle’s reluctance to sell, combined with a likely fee in excess of £120m, has shifted the focus to alternatives.

Ekitike’s profile fits Liverpool’s recruitment strategy: a technically gifted young player with Champions League-level potential, who has rebuilt his reputation in Germany after a tough spell at Paris Saint-Germain.

His performances for Frankfurt in both the Bundesliga and Europa League have impressed Arne Slot and Richard Hughes.

Liverpool are working on securing a fee below Ekitike’s reported £86.5m release clause, though the final figure could depend on further negotiations.

The move will push the Reds’ summer spending beyond £250m, following the arrivals of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Darwin Nunez exit to help fund move

With Ekitike incoming, Liverpool are now actively seeking to offload Darwin Nunez.

As Bascombe reports, “Nunez’s Anfield prospects [are] the bleakest,” with interest from Saudi Arabia and Serie A expected to generate a fee in the region of £70m.

The shift marks another sign of Liverpool’s transformation in the transfer market.

Bascombe highlights how the Reds, once routinely outmanoeuvred by rivals, now command the pulling power to beat clubs like City, United and Newcastle to top talents.

He writes: “Such demonstrations of strength are a reflection of Liverpool’s newly established status as England’s best.”

Slot’s side will now look to wrap up Ekitike’s signing before they fly out to Asia for their pre-season tour next week.

