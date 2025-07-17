Liverpool agree six-year deal for Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle make Isak decision – report

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly sealed an agreement on personal terms with Hugo Ekitike amid ongoing talks with Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Merseysiders appear to have set their sights on the Frenchman, with Newcastle standing firm on Alexander Isak.

A new striker is considered a priority at Anfield, with the club looking to bolster its numbers from the heart of the forward line.

Have Liverpool agreed a deal for Hugo Ekitike?

If one report from Fabrice Hawkins is to be believed, Liverpool have taken a leap ahead of rival Premier League outfits in the race for Ekitike’s signature.

The journalist reports on X (formerly Twitter) that we have agreed a six-year contract with the Bundesliga striker amid talks with Frankfurt.

It’s worth pointing out that the incumbent Premier League champions will, more than likely, be forced to commit to at least getting close to a sizeable release clause of €100m [£86.4m] to get the signing over the line.

🚨 💣 EXCLUSIVE Hugo Ekitike and Liverpool reached an agreement over 6 year contract. 🔹The player only wants Liverpool. In the last 24h he has rejected Manchester United. Newcastle have already left talks. 🔹Negociation ongoing between Frankfurt and Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/K0GwYHGerc — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 17, 2025

The ever-reliable David Ornstein at The Athletic has confirmed that Hugo Ekitike is keen on a move to Anfield this summer.

“The club’s proposed package to sign the 23-year-old striker is in excess of €80m (£69.2m; $92.7m) and personal terms are not expected to be an issue,” the reporter wrote.

Don’t Liverpool want to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak?

Our interest in Isak remains very genuine. However, the fact of the matter is that the Magpies have, to this point, made it clear they have no interest in selling the Sweden international.

The former Real Sociedad hitman registered 23 Premier League goals in the 2024/25 campaign (33.82% of Newcastle’s goals last term). With Champions League football secured for 2025/26, Eddie Howe’s men are understandably keen to keep hold of their best attacking asset.

That said, this transfer tactic should invite some scrutiny – what exactly is the Premier League’s fifth-placed side hoping to achieve here?

If Liverpool do manage to seal a deal for their top target and potential successor for Alexander Isak, what will be their strategy for the next summer window?

Are they prepared to take a loss on the £120m-plus we were prepared to hand over in 2025? Is there another potential striker on the market they feel confident could fill the Swede’s boots in a year’s time?

It seems like a big gamble to take whilst Liverpool continue to engage in talks with Hugo Ekitike.

