Newcastle sweating as Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool ‘advancing today’ for massive signing

Liverpool are reportedly advancing in talks with both Hugo Ekitike personally and his club, Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Merseysiders are apparently not content to sit and wait for Newcastle to make a decision over the future of Alexander Isak.

As such, the incumbent Premier League champions are covering their bases in the event the Sweden international stays put at St James’ Park for another season.

Both strikers enjoyed productive campaigns in 2024/25, breaching 20 goals in all competitions.

Players Goals Assists Alexander Isak 27 6 Hugo Ekitike 22 12

UPDATE: Liverpool have reportedly agreed a six-year deal with Hugo Ekitike after Newcastle pulled out of the race to sign the French striker.

Are Liverpool going to sign Hugo Ekitike?

That entirely depends on whether Newcastle are prepared to soften their stance over Liverpool-linked Isak.

Sporting director Richard Hughes has opted for action in the meantime. Fabrizio Romano now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the club is ‘advancing today in club to club talks’ over the future of Hugo Ekitike.

This also sees Liverpool working on securing personal terms for the French hitman as they look to secure a striker signing this summer.

🚨🔴 Understand Liverpool are advancing today in club to club talks with Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike. While Isak deal depends on final decision by Newcastle as they insist on not-for-sale stance… …Liverpool also progressing on both club and player side for Ekitike. pic.twitter.com/eqjQ75GGy9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 17, 2025

Success here would likely require the club to fork out Frankfurt’s huge release clause of €100m [£86.5m].

Newcastle can’t afford to gamble on Ekitike transfer

Newcastle ultimately don’t hold all the cards here. Yes, they remain in possession of perhaps the finest striker on the planet, who remains on a long-term contract (running until the summer of 2028).

But it’s ultimately a dangerous game to play when sources like Jan Aage Fjortoft have confirmed that Hugo Ekitike would prefer to play for Liverpool.

Our implied threat that we’ll try to sign the Newcastle target is, without question, actionable given he’ll cost less than when we’re currently prepared to pay the Magpies for Isak (£120m).

Of course, as regrettable as it might be for Eddie Howe and Co. to miss out on the Bundesliga centre-forward, they might be prepared to on the basis of keeping a quality talent.

But let’s be totally honest here – there’s absolutely no guarantee that Newcastle will be able to hold on to their Swede next summer.

Champions League football will be necessary

At an absolute minimum, our Premier League rivals will need to secure consecutive Champions League qualification.

Even then, who’s to say a then 26-year-old striker entering his prime years won’t want to move to an outfit consistently aiming for the biggest pieces of silverware on a regular basis?

That’s not to be intentionally disrespectful to a superb club like Newcastle with genuine ambitions of delivering consistent success.

But the reality remains that clubs like Liverpool are currently in a far better position to meet Isak’s likely ambitions.

Then there’s the separate issue of whether now is the right time to maximise Alexander Isak’s value with less than three years left on his deal.

It’s up to Newcastle!

