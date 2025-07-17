Liverpool target deal worth up to £80m as talks confirmed by source

Liverpool may finally be closing in on their new No.9 as talks continue over a possible £75–80 million transfer.

As reported by Ben Jacobs on X, “Understand Liverpool have already agreed terms with Hugo Ekitike. #LFC now in talks with Frankfurt after making a £70m+ verbal offer.”

He adds, “Liverpool have a strong relationship with Frankfurt and a deal is possible between £75m-£80m. Clubs discussing structure, which may take a little time.”

Liverpool’s push for Hugo Ekitike heats up

The 23-year-old striker, who hit 22 goals and 12 assists for Frankfurt last season, is one of the most in-form players in Germany.

A move would mark our second major Bundesliga signing this summer, after we confirmed the arrival of Florian Wirtz for a British record fee.

Crucially, this progress raises questions about our pursuit of Alexander Isak, who remains heavily admired by many of us as a dream replacement for Darwin Nunez.

But with the Newcastle forward valued even higher than Ekitike, this new development could suggest we’ve made our decision.

Is it Ekitike or Isak, or Ekitike and Isak?

The Frenchman’s direct style and composure in the final third would offer something different to our attack.

He’s also younger than Isak and has already adapted to a pressing-based system at Frankfurt – something Arne Slot will certainly value as he looks to refine our tactical identity further in his second season.

Darwin Nunez only managed five league goals last term and Arne Slot has shown little trust in giving him extended runs, with interest in his signing increasing – though not with Napoli.

Whether this means we cool our interest in Isak remains to be seen – but it’s clear we’re pressing ahead with our striker hunt now.

