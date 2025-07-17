‘Yes please’ – Steve Nicol would absolutely love Liverpool to pull off ‘incredible’ transfer coup

Image via ESPN FC

Steve Nicol was so blown away by one Liverpool transfer rumour that he initially thought it was a ‘wind-up’ or a work of A.I. technology.

Earlier this week, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein delivered the bombshell news that the Reds have made an approach to Newcastle for Alexander Isak communicating their interest in executing a £120m deal for the Swedish striker.

The Premier League champions have already broken their transfer record once this summer with the £116m acquisition of Florian Wirtz (if all add-ons are triggered), a marked contrast to the parsimony of recent windows at Anfield.

Nicol wowed by Liverpool’s links with Isak

Speaking on ESPN FC, Nicol admitted that he found the initial Isak rumours hard to believe, but he’s now given his unequivocal backing to a move for the 25-year-old.

The former Liverpool defender said: “Yes please! The first time I saw it, I actually thought it was a wind-up or A.I. or somebody’s just being mischievous; there’s no way!

“It’s fantastic. I didn’t think Liverpool would go and spend £120m [sic] on Wirtz or anybody else, and they’ve done it, and now they’re apparently going to spend another £120m on Isak. That’s incredible.

“Clearly they’ve been saving their money. I sent a text yesterday saying ‘Have Liverpool robbed a bank?’, because this is unbelievable. Absolutely yes please, and twice on Sunday.”

Nicol’s disbelief may have been shared by many Liverpool fans

When LFC completed the signing of Wirtz last month – having already recruited Jeremie Frimpong and Giorgi Mamardashvili and been on the cusp of adding Milos Kerkez (who’s also since joined) – many Reds fans might’ve thought that was the end of the big spending for this summer.

However, the approach to Newcastle shows that they’re serious about a move for Isak and would have no qualms about breaking their transfer record for the second time in a few weeks in order to land the Swedish striker.

Liverpool already seemed to be in the market for a centre-forward addition even before the tragic death of Diogo Jota a fortnight ago, and the rumoured interest in the 25-year-old hasn’t just sprouted up over the past few days – it goes back several months.

It’s not hard to see why Nicol is so enthused about a potential swoop for the Swede, who struck 27 goals last season in helping the Magpies to beat us in the Carabao Cup final and later qualify for the Champions League.

He’s had consecutive Premier League campaigns with 20+ goals, proving that he can consistently score at a high level, and is coming into what should be the prime of his career (he turns 26 in September).

It’ll undoubtedly take an extremely appetising offer for Newcastle to even entertain the notion of selling Isak, but we wouldn’t put it past Richard Hughes to use all of his charm, acumen and prior working relationship with Eddie Howe at Bournemouth to pull off what’d be the definition of a marquee signing.