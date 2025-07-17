‘You sense that…’ – David Ornstein makes Alexander Isak transfer claim after Liverpool approach

Image via George Wood/Getty Images and The Athletic FC Podcast

Brace yourselves, Liverpool fans…the Alexander Isak transfer saga may rumble on for another while yet.

Earlier this week, David Ornstein reported (via The Athletic) that the Reds have made an approach to Newcastle for the striker and have shown an interest in potentially doing a deal for £120m.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Premier League champions would be ‘ready to offer’ that amount for the Sweden international, who would be ‘open’ to the possibility of joining Arne Slot’s side, although we can’t realistically expect this prospective transfer to happen quickly.

Ornstein advises Liverpool fans to be patient in Isak transfer saga

Ornstein has advised that patience may be required on Liverpool’s part, given Newcastle’s understandable reluctance to sell Isak, although the journalist did claim that the Merseysiders wouldn’t have approached the Magpies if they didn’t believe that a deal is viable.

The much-trusted reporter told The Athletic FC Podcast: “You sense that Liverpool would only make an approach like this if there was some level of encouragement, wherever that may be from. I don’t think they would just randomly go for it, and they have indeed made that approach.

“In terms of where it goes next, I think a little bit of time is required. Will Newcastle’s stance shift? We’ve seen no sign of it so far. Will Isak agitate to leave? We’ve seen no sign of it so far, but there’s quite a lot of distance to go before that transfer window shuts, and we’ve got no indication that Liverpool are just gonna drop their interest. It’s ongoing and it’s going to keep us talking.”

Liverpool must feel they have some chance of signing Isak

Considering the vertiginous finances which’d be involved and the extreme desire of Newcastle to keep hold of Isak, this prospective transfer was never going to be a quick deal, and it’d be naive not to expect a substantial amount of back-and-forth between the two clubs.

As is their right, the Magpies will make it as challenging as possible for Liverpool to prise the 25-year-old from St James’ Park, and Eddie Howe’s side are helped by the striker having another three years to run on his contract.

The Swede seems open to joining the Reds without actively pushing to leave Tyneside, so that offers a window of possibility that an agreement could be struck if the figures are right for him and for Newcastle.

As Ornstein says, Richard Hughes wouldn’t have approached the Magpies if he felt that there’s was no chance of signing Isak. There’s a significant difference between improbable and impossible when it comes to transfer pursuits.

Liverpool’s sporting director knows Howe well from their mutual time at Bournemouth and wouldn’t want to damage the working relationship those two developed on the south coast, so any dealings with the Tynesiders will be conducted respectfully.

The Reds have put their cards on the table by making that approach to Newcastle, but it’ll still require an extraordinary effort to bring that to the stage of a transfer being completed. For as long as it’s a possibility, though, optimism will abound on Merseyside.