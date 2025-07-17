Fabrizio Romano drops game-changing Hugo Ekitike update as Liverpool submit ‘official bid’

Images via Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Liverpool now appear to be in firm control of the transfer race for Hugo Ekitike, judging by an update from Fabrizio Romano on Thursday morning.

The Italian had already reported that the Reds are in ‘club-to-club talks’ with Eintracht Frankfurt regarding the 23-year-old, who was the subject of an unsuccessful £65m offer from Newcastle in recent days (The Athletic).

ESPN FC pundit Jan Aage Fjoroft subsequently claimed that Anfield would be the Frenchman’s preference if he were to leave Deutsche Bank Park this summer, and the possibility of a move to Merseyside appears to have increased today.

Liverpool submit first bid for Hugo Ekitike

Romano took to X this morning to reveal that the Magpies have now ended their interest in Ekitike and switched their attention elsewhere, seemingly giving Liverpool a free run at the striker.

The transfer reporter posted: ‘Understand Newcastle have now already left talks for Hugo Ekitike, deal considered off at this stage. #NUFC now focus on different targets as since Monday bid got rejected, Liverpool entered race + there were no advances with the Magpies. Liverpool are now advancing.’

He soon followed up with news that the Reds have made an initial offer for the 23-year-old, with Eintracht Frankfurt swiftly dimissing it as negotiations continue between the clubs.

Romano outlined: ‘Liverpool have submitted official bid to Eintracht for Hugo Ekitike! Eintracht already informed Liverpool that they want more, proposal rejected but it was initial contact as talks continue. Ekitike said 𝐲𝐞𝐬 Liverpool, no issues on personal terms. He wants #LFC.’

Can Liverpool now agree a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for Ekitike?

With the Tyneside club conceding defeat in their pursuit of the 23-year-old and the Reds ‘advancing’ in their pursuit of him, it now seems that the Premier League champions hold all the aces in this particular transfer chase.

He mightn’t be quite as expensive as the £120m-valued Alexander Isak, but with a reported price tag of £86.7m (according to Fjortoft), he won’t come cheap for Liverpool, who’ve already broken their club record to sign Florian Wirtz this summer.

Even the Merseysiders may struggle to gather the finances to sign both centre-forwards by the end of August, and it seems likelier to be a case of getting one or the other. Now that Newcastle have pulled out of the race for the Eintracht Frankfurt striker, could that boost their hopes of keeping the Swede?

Whatever might happen on that front, it appears that things are progressing rapidly with the Reds’ pursuit of the 23-year-old. This morning, French transfer reporter Fabrice Hawkins claimed (via X) that LFC have reached an agreement with Ekitike over a six-year contract, with the player interested only in joining Arne Slot’s side.

Personal terms would appear to be no problem, so it’s now a matter of putting an offer on the table which’d persuade the Bundesliga club to give the green light to a transaction being completed.