Wolves act quickly to honour Jota after heartbreaking tragedy

Wolves have moved quickly to honour former Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, confirming his induction into the club’s Hall of Fame following his tragic passing earlier this month.

As reported by Wolves.co.uk, the decision was unanimous and unusually swift, reflecting the deep emotional impact Jota’s death has had across football.

The tribute marks a rare break from protocol, with Hall of Fame chairman and former striker John Richards explaining: “We’ve been stunned by events, and we remember what a wonderful player Diogo was.”

Jota’s legacy will remain at Wolves and Liverpool forever

The Portuguese attacker scored 44 goals for Wolves, including vital strikes during their 2017/18 promotion campaign and their early years back in the Premier League.

He would go on to play 182 games for us at Liverpool, scoring 65 goals and providing 22 assists, helping us lift the Premier League in 2024/25, as well as the FA Cup and League Cup in 2022.

Richards added: “His record of 44 goals at Wolves, and then 65 at Liverpool as a Premier League title winner, speaks volumes.”

Jota’s brother Andre Silva also tragically lost his life in the same car crash on 3 July, a loss which has left the entire Liverpool fanbase devastated.

Liverpool have retired the No.20 shirt across all teams in tribute, a unique honour for a special player and person.

Wolves Hall of Fame tribute underlines Jota’s place in football history

Wolves vice president Matt Wild called the gesture “a moving one” and said the club is working with fans to plan further commemorations during their fixtures against Celta Vigo and Manchester City.

The Hall of Fame, launched in 2008, has only inducted 38 players or teams since its inception.

We saw the moving scenes outside Molyneux in the aftermath of our No.20’s passing and this is another demonstration of how much he meant to so many.

Jota becomes one of the few honoured outside the usual annual cycle—an indication of just how much his character and contribution meant.

As noted by the club’s official statement: “His legacy here is etched into our history.”

With his place in both Liverpool and Wolves folklore now secure, Diogo Jota’s memory lives on, not only in goals, medals and performances, but in the warmth and admiration of supporters who saw what a phenomenal player and human being he truly was.

