Offer in the works: Arsenal desperate to beat Liverpool to the punch for £87m transfer target

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Having been a distinct second best to Liverpool in the final Premier League table last season, Arsenal are hoping to gain a modicum of revenge on the Reds by winning the race for a mutual transfer target.

The Gunners will have already derived plenty of satisfaction from signing Martin Zubimendi this summer, a year on from the Merseysiders’ unsuccessful pursuit of the Spanish midfielder, and both clubs now have their eye on another player from LaLiga.

AS reporter Eduardo Burgos claimed this week that LFC’s interest in Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo is ‘genuine’ and that talks have already been held with the 24-year-old’s representatives, with the prospect of a move to Anfield rated as ’70-30′.

Arsenal hoping to gazump Liverpool as offer prepared for Rodrygo

However, as reported by CaughtOffside on Friday, Arsenal are hoping to beat Liverpool in this particular transfer race by preparing an opening offer for the Brazil international, who’s deemed ‘increasingly likely’ to depart the Bernabeu this summer.

Mikel Arteta’s side are expected to submit an initial bid of €80m (£69.2m), although that’d fall considerably short of Los Blancos’ asking price of €100m (£86.6m).

Although Rodrygo is attracting no shortage of interest throughout England and Europe, none of his prospective suitors are yet prepared to offer Real Madrid’s reported valuation of the player.

Liverpool won’t want to lose out to Arsenal for another player

The Liverpool hierarchy would be far from pleased if Arsenal beat them to the punch for the Brazilian forward, especially after what transpired with Zubimendi, but FSG can breathe a sigh of relief that the Gunners don’t look like signing the 24-year-old imminently.

With the Reds already spending more than £170m this summer and entering negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt over a potential £85m+ swoop for Hugo Ekitike, funds might be tight for another big-money move for Rodrygo, even if some members of Arne Slot’s current squad are sold in the coming weeks.

Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have been touted as two viable departures, and the need to bring in a replacement forward would be amplified if either or both were to leave. The Real Madrid star’s capability of playing anywhere across the attack, and the probability of an exit from the Spanish capital, makes him a viable target to consider.

How seriously Liverpool push for the Brazil international could depend on what happens with other prospective comings and goings, but if Arsenal were to step up their pursuit and meet Los Blancos’ asking price, that could jolt Richard Hughes into affirmative action.

Rodrygo mightn’t be an urgent priority for the Reds right now, but this is a transfer story which looks set to run for another while yet.