Bayern insider shares what Diaz has decided on potential switch

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to accept an €80m offer before Bayern Munich can begin formal talks over a potential exit for Luis Diaz.

As reported by Christian Falk at CF Bayern Insider, the Bundesliga giants have already made two offers for our No.7, including one worth €67.5m [£58.4m] – but both were rejected by us.

According to the journalist, Diaz has “communicated to Bayern Munich yet again that he wants to join them,” and personal terms are said to be agreed between the Colombian and the German outfit.

The report notes: “We expect that about €80m [£69.2m] will be required for Liverpool to entertain a first round of talks,” while also suggesting that the player has been made to feel like “the next big name” in Munich.

That stands in stark contrast to his current standing at Anfield, where the 28-year-old is seen as one of several options – particularly with Cody Gakpo often preferred on the left and Florian Wirtz joining the squad this summer.

Diaz exit interest follows Slot’s reshuffle and Wirtz arrival

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a club-record transfer this summer, and the arrival of the German playmaker could limit Diaz’s minutes further if Gakpo continues to operate in a left-sided role.

Diaz was becoming increasingly used as our central attacker late last season, though with rumours about the potential signing of Hugo Ekitike, he may not be given the chance to play as often.

Wirtz’s arrival means we now have an elite creator who can operate between the lines, something that could further affect how wide attackers are used in the new system too.

Bayern push for Diaz continues as fans question priorities

While Bayern remain determined to land Diaz and Nick Woltemade in the same window, there are already murmurings of discontent among their supporters, who are calling for the club to pursue Real Madrid’s Rodrygo instead.

Still, it seems the German side remain confident of pulling off the double deal, with Falk even noting, “they would have been prepared to spend €150m [£129.7m] for Florian Wirtz,” underlining how serious their intent is.

Whether we decide to cash in will likely depend on our own attacking plans – despite talk suggesting that we have no intention of selling the Colombian.

Liverpool have already rebuffed significant approaches for Luis Diaz, but with a formal bid approaching £70m, we may soon face a major decision.

