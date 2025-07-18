From Germany: Bayern hoping for ‘meeting’ with Liverpool as details of Diaz ‘agreement’ emerge

(Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich are hopeful of stepping up their pursuit of Luis Diaz, amid ongoing speculation over the Liverpool forward’s future.

Despite The Athletic claiming in recent days that the Reds have no intention of selling the 28-year-old, German football insider Christian Falk has reported that the Bundesliga champions have already submitted two offers for the Colombian, who apparently would desire a move to the Allianz Arena.

Although personal terms have reportedly been agreed, the Merseysiders are unlikely to even entertain any interest from Bavaria unless an offer to the tune of €80m (£69.2m) is forthcoming (CF Bayern Insider).

Bayern hoping to meet with Liverpool for negotiations over Diaz

Nevertheless, Bayern are set to press ahead with their pursuit of Diaz and remain optimistic of brokering a deal for him.

On Friday afternoon, Falk claimed (via X) that the Allianz Arena hierarchy are ‘confident’ that there’ll ‘soon be a meeting’ with Liverpool for negotiations over a potential swoop for our number 7.

The German champions reportedly have an ‘agreement’ with the player on a four-year contract, with an annual salary of €14m (£12.1m) plus add-ons.

Would Diaz have a better chance of starting for Bayern than Liverpool?

It seems paradoxical that, despite enjoying his best season for Liverpool in 2024/25 as his 13 Premier League goals helped to propel us to the title, Diaz doesn’t seem assured of a regular starting berth at Anfield for the forthcoming campaign.

Fellow left winger Cody Gakpo was one of just two Reds players to outscore him last term, and although the Colombian has frequently played through the middle, the ongoing pursuits of Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak show that Richard Hughes is determined to bring in a natural centre-forward to lead the line.

If indeed the 28-year-old craves a move to Bayern, Arne Slot might ultimately give his blessing to a departure for our number 7, although it’d feel overly risky to part with both him and the exit-linked Darwin Nunez in the same summer.

If Diaz does join Vincent Kompany’s side, he’d have competition for a starting berth on the left with Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, although he might feel justifiably confident of instantly leapfrogging both of them in the pecking order.

Speculation will inevitably continue over the Colombian’s immediate future, and an offer of around £70m may be quite difficult for Liverpool to turn down if one is forthcoming, but hopefully the boy from Barrancas will continue to work wonders at Anfield next season!