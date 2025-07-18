Bundesliga source explains why Bayern have changed mind on Liverpool man

Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo has been dropped from Bayern Munich’s transfer shortlist following internal discussions in Bavaria, according to a report from a trusted German source.

Christian Falk at CF Bayern Insider explained that there had been talks about the Dutchman but the Bundesliga champions ultimately decided he doesn’t fit their current plans.

“There were talks for Gakpo,” Falk shared. “But the idea of the player doesn’t fit as perfectly as the other targets. He feels a little more central.”

Cody Gakpo’s move to Bayern Munich looks to be over

That assessment will raise eyebrows on Merseyside given the Netherlands international was crucial out wide under Arne Slot during the title-winning 2024/25 season.

Utilised as a left winger by the 47-year-old, Gakpo was also deployed through the middle as a false nine and even deeper in attacking midfield at times under Jurgen Klopp.

The 26-year-old scored 18 goals and registered six assists across all competitions last term and is expected to play a prominent role again this season as we defend our Premier League crown.

More changes up front could still happen at Anfield

With Luis Diaz potentially heading to Spain, and Federico Chiesa linked with a move to Napoli, there may be more game time up for grabs in the forward line, particularly out wide.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to depart and so there will be several changes up top for the Reds.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz for a club-record fee and the former Leverkusen man is likely to take up a central role behind the striker, freeing Gakpo to compete more naturally on the left.

This tactical flexibility of playing people in different positions could keep the Dutchman central to our plans — especially in games when we’re looking to unlock a sturdy defence.

