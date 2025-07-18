Journalist drops update as Liverpool make progress in pursuit of Bundesliga ace

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool are pushing to finalise a deal for Hugo Ekitike, with personal terms already agreed between us and the Eintracht Frankfurt striker.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs on X, who states we’re “optimistic on reaching an agreement with Frankfurt” and that “advanced talks” are taking place today and may continue over the weekend.

It’s another strong indication that our recruitment team remain committed to landing a more consistent No.9 to lead the line after a frustrating campaign for Darwin Nunez, who managed just five league goals.

Ekitike, 23, is coming off the back of an impressive Bundesliga season in which he scored 22 goals and added 12 assists across all competitions.

His sharp movement, versatility, and developing physicality have made him an ideal profile for our head coach Arne Slot as he reshapes the forward line.

Liverpool keen to finalise Hugo Ekitike signing

Although Frankfurt are known to be tough negotiators, there’s growing belief we’ll reach a resolution in the coming days.

The French forward only joined permanently from PSG in the winter transfer window of 2023/24, but it’s thought Frankfurt would be open to selling at the right price.

It’s no surprise we’re prioritising reinforcements through the middle of our attack though.

Darwin Nunez’s days at Liverpool seem numbered

The Dutchman didn’t trust Nunez during the title run-in, preventing him from hitting the appearance trigger that would’ve added a further £5m to the transfer fee we owe Benfica.

It’s expected that our No.9 will leave in this window, with rumours also circling about Luis Diaz, Federico Chiesa and Ben Doak.

Ekitike’s possible rival means he will be part of a new-look attack next season which will be greatly aided by our record-signing of Florian Wirtz.

