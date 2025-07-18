Friday afternoon update shared on Ekitike as Reds close in on breakthrough – report

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool have taken a significant step towards their next attacking addition, according to one of the club’s most reliable sources.

As reported by Ian Doyle of the Liverpool Echo, we’ve now opened negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt over a move for Hugo Ekitike after receiving the green light to speak with the player.

Crucially, personal terms have already been agreed with the Frenchman on a long-term deal, showing just how serious our interest has become.

Doyle claims that Frankfurt turned down a bid of €80m (£69.4m) from Newcastle United earlier this week, which has now led the Premier League side to withdraw from the race.

But if a proposal closer to €100m (£86.7m) arrives, the Bundesliga side are expected to cash in.

Ekitike, who scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 48 games last season, has become one of Europe’s most sought-after young strikers.

The fact that we’re pushing so strongly suggests our recruitment team believes he could be the ideal long-term solution to lead our line.

Ekitike deal throws Liverpool interest in Isak into question

There’s an intriguing subplot developing with this move — one that casts doubt over whether we’ll ever go back in for Alexander Isak.

The Sweden international has long been admired by Liverpool fans, but Doyle warns that Arne Slot, who used just one central striker during our title-winning campaign, is unlikely to want both Isak and Ekitike in the same window.

That heavy financial burden aside, it’s also a tactical clash.

If Ekitike arrives and performs, it would reduce the chances of Isak ever joining in the future — something that could divide opinion among supporters.

Slot has already seen several exits confirmed, with Darwin Nunez looking to leave soon, who is the subject of interest from Al Hilal and AC Milan.

Salah and Gakpo the only certainties in Liverpool’s changing frontline

As Doyle puts it, “the state of flux in Liverpool’s attack remains – both for the present and the future.”

It’s not just Nunez’s uncertain future. Federico Chiesa has suitors in Italy, Luis Diaz is wanted by Bayern and Barcelona, and Ben Doak could leave if we receive an offer in the region of £25m.

Only Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo currently offer real clarity going into the new campaign.

Ekitike would be a huge addition — but the suggestion that his signing may prevent a future swoop for Isak raises important questions about Liverpool’s long-term planning.

And with Florian Wirtz already signed to operate behind the striker, it seems clear our forward rebuild isn’t slowing down.

