Journalist claims Liverpool tie down prolific winger to new contract

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool continue to secure the next generation of talent behind the scenes — and a prolific Bolton-born winger is the latest to be rewarded.

According to Lewis Bower on X, Joe Bradshaw has signed his first professional contract with the club, with a three-year deal now in place for the 17-year-old attacker.

A former Accrington Stanley prospect, Bradshaw was brought to Kirkby as an U12 and has quickly risen through the ranks.

Bradshaw looks to become the next starlet at Liverpool

Last season, he bagged 11 goals and four assists for the U18s, finishing as our top scorer at that level.

It follows a campaign in which he started 22 times in the U18 Premier League and also earned recognition at international level with England U16s.

Described by liverpoolfc.com as a “tricky winger with pace and an eye for goal”, the right-sided attacker made an impression even before his scholarship season began, already earning minutes with the U18s while still an U16.

Liverpool continue youth investment after Bradshaw contract

This latest contract fits into the wider theme of our commitment to youth under the current regime.

Arne Slot has already demonstrated a willingness to give minutes to academy players — and while Bradshaw may still be some way from the first-team picture, he’s clearly seen as someone worth backing.

The 17-year-old becomes the latest academy player to lock in his future after a standout season, following a summer where we’ve already seen Rio Ngumoha shine in our first pre-season game.

The 16-year-old has looked on fire in training and will act as an inspiration to everyone in the academy.

The timing of Bradshaw’s deal also reflects our intent to keep top domestic talent tied down before interest grows — and with his eye for goal, he’s certainly one to watch.

You can view the Bradshaw news via @LewisBower2021 on X:

I am told Joe Bradshaw has signed signed his first pro deal with Liverpool. A 3 year contract for the young winger who signed from Accrington Stanley as a teenager. Club will announce in due course. pic.twitter.com/stA6nqG7FA — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 17, 2025

