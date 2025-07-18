Report: Liverpool could hijack European giants’ £35m top target by making a ‘concrete offer’

(Photo by Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

According to reports from Italy, Liverpool could be in line to hijack one club’s plans to acquire their top target this summer.

The Reds’ defensive options for 2025/26 will look markedly different from last season, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jarell Quansah leaving Anfield while Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez have come in to bolster the full-back positions.

Arne Slot currently has just three senior centre-backs in this squad, and one of those (Ibrahima Konate) is currently embroiled in a saga as to whether or not he’ll sign a new contract, now that he’s into the final year of his existing deal.

Liverpool have therefore set their sights on a highly coveted teenage talent from Italy to potentially add some crucial depth in that part of the squad.

Inter fearing Liverpool hijack for Giovanni Leoni

Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Inter Milan are fearful of being gazumped by the Reds for their top target Giovanni Leoni, for whom the Premier League champions could make a ‘concrete offer’.

The 18-year-old has caught the eye at Parma under Cristian Chivu, who’s now in charge of the Nerazzurri after Simone Inzaghi’s departure for Al-Hilal.

The Champions League runners-up are prepared to offer a maximum of €30m (£26m) for the teenager, although the Gialloblu intend to hold out for their desired valuation of €40m (£34.6m).

What qualities could Leoni bring to Liverpool if we sign him?

Leoni only turned 18 last December but has already forged his way into Parma’ first team, featuring 17 times in Serie A last season as he helped them to secure top-flight survival.

Despite his tender years, he boasts a commanding physical presence with his strength and height (6 ft 4), and he’s also adept at playing with either foot. Plus, he models his game on a certain Virgil van Dijk – certainly an ideal peer to try and emulate as he progresses in his career (Calciomercato).

That could help him to adapt quickly to the rigours of the Premier League if Liverpool were to sign him, and depending on what happens with Konate’s contract situation, he could even be fast-tracked into the starting line-up alongside the Dutch colossus who he’s cited as a role model.

Amid the focus on prospective centre-forward additions this week, the Reds would be wise not to leave themselves short at centre-back going into the new season, especially given the injury issues which have arisen in that part of the squad over the past few months.

With Inter only prepared to offer 75% of Parma’s asking price for Leoni, there may be a window of opportunity for LFC to sneak in with a bid which would be to the Gialloblu’s satisfaction. This could be one to keep a close eye on over the coming weeks.