Liverpool confirm summer tour squad with one surprise inclusion for Japan trip

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Liverpool have officially announced that the senior and academy teams will be travelling to Japan this summer, with our U15s also set to feature in a pair of exhibition fixtures against local talent.

The senior Reds will face AC Milan on Saturday 26 July at Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Stadium, before travelling to Japan for a clash against Yokohama F. Marinos on Wednesday 30 July at Nissan Stadium.

But fans will be intrigued to learn that our U15s will also participate in the J.League International Series 2025, taking on a J.League U-15 Selection Team in two matches at Ajinomoto Field Nishigaoka on 29 and 31 July.

Liverpool players young and experienced will be in Japan

According to the official J.League website, the aim is “to improve the standard of football and to promote goodwill and exchange with the international community”.

This offers a valuable opportunity for our next generation to gain international experience, with the matches free for spectators in Tokyo.

The announcement further signals Liverpool’s global focus under Arne Slot, who is preparing for his second season in charge after delivering the Premier League title in his debut campaign.

Liverpool’s summer tour includes AC Milan and Yokohama FM fixtures

This Japan tour follows a pre-season schedule that reflects our new chapter under the former Feyenoord boss, with Florian Wirtz set to join up with the squad for the first time.

Liverpool fans are still waiting for a glimpse of our record signing, who will likely feature during the tour, depending on his fitness levels and integration timeline.

The German playmaker has been seen in training since his unveiling and is expected to be one of the stars of the summer schedule.

This trip will also be a key opportunity for Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili to integrate themselves further with the rest of the squad.

We may also face the prospect of new signings joining up with the team in Asia, with Hugo Ekitike seeming the most likely new face at the moment.

It could also be the time when players like Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak hang up their shirts for the final time, if any of them depart.

You can view confirmation of Liverpool’s Under-15s travelling to Japan via @J_League_En on X:

J.LEAGUE INTERNATIONAL SERIES 2025 ACADEMY MATCH J.League U-15 Selection Team to play against Liverpool FC U15s Tap the link below👇https://t.co/pH2jU8OoS0#JLEAGUE#football pic.twitter.com/oVQv4JgJSs — J.LEAGUE Official (English) (@J_League_En) July 18, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile