Loan sharks: Four Liverpool players who could spend the 2025/26 season away from Anfield

Liverpool will begin the defence of the Premier League title four weeks from today, and with the new season rapidly approaching, the Anfield hierarchy will be hard at work formulating the squad for the upcoming campaign.

We’ve already seen plenty of high-profile arrivals and exits over the last two months, and there’s likely to be more of both between now and the end of August.

While a few players could potentially be sold, others might be granted a loan move in order to accrue regular game-time before returning to Merseyside hopefully ready to challenge for first-team contention.

With that in mind, who could potentially be loaned out by Liverpool for the 2025/26 season? We’ve highlighted four youngsters who might spend the upcoming campaign away from Anfield while still being on the Reds’ books.

Amara Nallo

The 18-year-old defender had a first-team debut to forget in January, being sent off within four minutes of coming off the bench against PSV Eindhoven in the Champions League, but he doesn’t deserve to be unfairly pigeon-holed for that incident.

Captain of the Reds’ under-21s, he played for the senior side in the second half of the friendly win over Preston last weekend and will hope to feature in our upcoming pre-season games between now and the Community Shield.

Even with Liverpool having just three senior centre-backs at present, Nallo still seems too raw to be entrusted with competitive involvement at Anfield, so he could viably depart on loan in order to build up first-team experience.

James McConnell

The 20-year-old midfielder has played 13 times for Liverpool’s first team, one of which saw him help the Reds to Carabao Cup glory against Chelsea in the 2024 final, but a genuine breakthrough still seems elusive.

He showed plenty of promise in pre-season a couple of years ago and has looked tidy when playing with the seniors, but with his 21st birthday coming up in two months’ time, he’ll want to start getting regular action under his belt.

We wouldn’t be surprised to see McConnell joining a Championship club on a temporary basis for the 2025/26 season, ideally one where he’ll play most weeks.

Jayden Danns

The striker has already made his mark for Liverpool’s first team and had been loaned out to Sunderland in the winter, only for injury issues to preclude him from featuring in the Black Cats’ promotion campaign.

The Wearside club have reportedly been seeking to take him back on loan as they prepare for their return to the Premier League, and although the Reds’ centre-forward depth has been lessened by the tragic death of Diogo Jota, the 19-year-old would likely get token involvement at best if he stays at Anfield in the short-term.

A year-long spell at another top-flight side could see this prodigious young talent truly take off and prove that he’s ready to cut it at this level for the long haul.

Ben Doak

Similar to Danns, the Scotland international was on loan in the northeast last season, only for an untimely injury to cut short his involvement for the campaign.

At least Doak got to enjoy a prolonged spell in the Middlesbrough line-up while also making waves for his national team, but with the world-class presence of Mo Salah continuing to block his pathway at Liverpool, there’s a good chance that he’s loaned out again for 2025/26.