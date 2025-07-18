Journalist claims Liverpool could accept £25m for forward as trio eyed for exits

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s forward reshuffle is only just beginning, with fresh claims suggesting more high-profile exits are under consideration.

According to Ian Doyle, chief Liverpool FC writer for the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are now open to entertaining offers for Darwin Nunez, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Ben Doak.

“Liverpool will entertain offers for Darwin Nunez, who remains a target for AC Milan and Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal despite Napoli ending their interest,” Doyle stated, noting that we value the Uruguay international at more than £50 million.

Nunez’s time at Anfield has been under increasing scrutiny, with the No.9 failing to hit the heights many had hoped.

Despite racking up 40 goals and 22 assists across 143 appearances, just five of those came in the Premier League last season.

It’s not just Nunez who may leave Liverpool this summer

The 26-year-old wasn’t the only attacker mentioned by Doyle, who also shared that Federico Chiesa is “being courted by a number of Italian clubs.”

The Italian has featured only sporadically, and with fitness issues persisting, a move away after just one year could suit both parties.

Meanwhile, Luis Diaz was the subject of a failed €67.5m (£58.6m) bid from Bayern Munich this week. Barcelona remain interested too, with the Bundesliga giants tipped to return with an improved offer.

Ben Doak could be the next man to leave Liverpool

But perhaps the most eye-catching part of Doyle’s report is that Liverpool “are likely to be tempted by offers of around £25m” for Ben Doak.

The teenage Scotland international has shown flashes of promise, but could become a major source of funds.

After links to Everton already this summer, it’ll be interesting to see who ends up making a move for the exciting youngester.

With Hugo Ekitike still being linked and Florian Wirtz already signed, Doyle made clear that “it’s merely the beginning” of Liverpool’s summer transfer business up front.

