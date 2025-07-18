Transfer chain reaction could impact Elliott after Romano post

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott’s Liverpool future may depend on what happens with one of Europe’s most in-demand young midfielders.

RB Leipzig’s Xavi Simons has long been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga side, and Fabrizio Romano has now provided an update that could directly impact us.

The Italian journalist posted to X: “Chelsea and Arsenal among clubs attentive to Xavi Simons situation this summer.

“He’s prepared to leave Leipzig as revealed since May and Premier League top clubs are informed. No bids or talks yet. Nothing concrete with Barça so far.”

Simons, who managed 11 goals and 8 assists last term, has been tracked by Liverpool before and remains admired by many inside the club.

However, it’s the knock-on effect that might matter more this time.

Leipzig decision on Simons could affect Elliott’s Liverpool future

Leipzig have been credited with strong interest in Elliott, as reported by The Athletic, but their pursuit of our No.19 is thought to depend on securing a fee for Simons first.

With Florian Wirtz now part of our midfield setup, and competition fierce, the England U21 international is reportedly open to a switch that gives him more regular starts.

As discussed previously, Liverpool are said to want £40m with a buyback clause, or over £50m without one, for the 22-year-old.

The attacking midfielder managed five goals and three assists last season despite limited minutes under Arne Slot.

If Leipzig cash in on Simons, Elliott could finally get the move that reignites his progression — even if it means parting ways with the club he’s supported since childhood.

Chelsea & Arsenal interest could complicate Liverpool’s summer plans

The involvement of Chelsea and Arsenal in the Simons conversation may put pressure on Leipzig to move quickly, or risk losing out entirely.

From our perspective, the faster Simons’ future is resolved, the sooner clarity can emerge on Elliott’s status.

If Leipzig do receive a suitable bid for Simons, Liverpool fans may have to prepare for a difficult goodbye — one that might still come with a smart buyback clause to keep doors open for the future.

