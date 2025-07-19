Report: European finalists among three clubs battling to sign Liverpool gem who’s a ‘pure talent’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool could be fielding plenty of interest in one youngster at Anfield over the coming weeks, according to reports which have emerged.

A number of Reds players spent the 2024/25 season out on loan, and while some have already departed permanently (Nat Phillips, Marcelo Pitaluga), others are back on Merseyside, albeit with multiple suitors lining up a potential swoop.

One such example is Ben Doak, with Nottingham Forest reportedly among several clubs vying to sign the £25m-valued teenager, and he’s not the only returning player who’s being eyed for a move.

Liverpool midfielder Bajcetic attracting plenty of interest from Spain

According to ESPN, three teams from LaLiga are interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Stefan Bajcetic, who caught the eye during his temporary spell at Las Palmas earlier this year.

The report claims that Real Betis, Valencia and Rayo Vallecano would all like to snap up the 20-year-old, although it isn’t mentioned whether that’d be on a loan basis or a permanent transfer.

Talented Bajcetic could struggle for game-time at Liverpool

Although the Canary Islands club were relegated from the top flight last season, Bajcetic did his reputation plenty of good there, with Lewis Steele hailing the youngster’s ‘pure talent‘ and Spanish journalist Javi Roldan claiming that the midfielder could start for any team in LaLiga.

He enjoyed a promising breakthrough spell at Liverpool two-and-a-half years ago, only for a long-term adductor injury to stunt his progress at a time when Jurgen Klopp signed an entire new midfield for the Reds.

Competition for places in the middle of the park is set to be even more intense in the coming months, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones quite possibly being substitutes more often than starters, and the young Spaniard would have a sizeable task on his hands to break into Arne Slot’s starting XI.

Pre-season would’ve been the perfect opportunity for him to stake a claim at Anfield, but unfortunately his involvement has been curtailed by his ongoing recovery from a hamstring operation.

Liverpool definitely shouldn’t sell Bajcetic unless a truly irresistible offer were to arrive, but if his starting prospects on Merseyside seem bleak, perhaps a loan spell at a club like Real Betis – last season’s Conference League finalists have a reputation for reviving careers – could be ideal.

That is, of course, if he’s granted regular game-time, the single most important ingredient of any loan deal.