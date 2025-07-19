‘Made it clear…’ – Luis Diaz transfer stance revealed as Kompany gives thumbs-up to Bayern swoop

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Luis Diaz has reportedly made his feelings clear amid continuing rumours over a possible move to Bayern Munich.

Speculation over the Liverpool forward’s future has been ongoing for several weeks, with German football reporter Christian Falk indicating (via CF Bayern Insider) that the Bundesliga champions have already submitted two offers for the 28-year-old.

The Bavarian side are hopeful of arranging a meeting with Anfield chiefs regarding the Colombian, who’s now believed to have communicated his wishes to the Merseyside hierarchy.

Diaz wishes to join Bayern Munich

On Friday evening, Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X with an update on Diaz, who has ‘informed Liverpool of his desire to leave’ and also ‘made it clear’ that he’d like to join Bayern if possible, with the transfer getting the green light from head coach Vincent Kompany.

The journalist added: ‘There is no full agreement between Bayern and Díaz yet. However, personal terms are not an issue, with a potential contract running at least until 2029.

‘It is now up to Bayern to reach an agreement with Liverpool. If not, Díaz could still join another club. Barcelona remain interested, but would currently be unable to register him.’

Diaz leaving would be a damaging blow for Liverpool

Diaz was a central figure in the Reds’ runaway Premier League triumph last season, scoring 13 top-flight goals, so it does seem surprising that he’d want a move away from Anfield, even with the option of a club as prestigious as Bayern Munich open to him.

With personal terms seemingly a formality, the initiative would appear to be with the Bundesliga champions, if they can table an offer which’d be to Liverpool’s liking. Falk has indicated that the Merseysiders are unlikely to entertain any bids short of €80m (£69.2m).

Should that amount be offered, it’d enable the Reds to turn a profit on a player who they signed for an initial £37.5m (potentially £50m with add-ons) in January 2022 and who’ll turn 29 at the start of next year, so an argument could be made that it makes pragmatic sense, especially if he wishes to depart.

However, from a footballing point of view, selling Diaz this summer would be damaging for Arne Slot’s side, whose attacking depth has been lessened by the tragic death of Diogo Jota and who’d be losing a steady source of goals if the Colombian were to leave.

The direction of travel is heading increasingly towards the 28-year-old moving to Bayern, unfortunately. If that does happen, though, hopefully Richard Hughes will have a swift replacement brought in, one who could replicate the level of impact that our current number 7 has had at Anfield.