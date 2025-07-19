Liverpool fans advised to ‘keep an eye out for’ academy gem who set up five goals in 12-1 win

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been advised to ‘keep an eye out for’ a prodigious youngster in the club’s academy who stole the show during an emphatic victory on Saturday.

The Reds are renowed for producing an extensive back catalogue of outstanding youth products who go on to star for the first team, such as Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman, Jamie Carragher, Steven Gerrard and Trent Alexander-Arnold, among others.

In recent times, the likes of Jarell Quansah and Conor Bradley have emerged from the academy ranks to establish themselves at senior level, with Rio Ngumoha looking increasingly capable of following in their footsteps over the next year or two.

Liverpool have another gifted academy gem on their hands

An even younger teenage talent has also been making waves in the Liverpool youth ranks, with his contribution highlighted by renowned football journalist Bence Bocsak (via X).

The Reds’ under-16 side enjoyed a resounding 12-1 win in a friendly that they played earlier today, with Erik Farkas the star of the show as he registered no fewer than five assists.

Capped by England at the same age category, he’s due to step up to training with LFC’s under-18s soon, having earned a promotion to that level alongside Joshua Abe.

Liverpool must be glad that Farkas chose them over arch-rivals!

Having grown up in Hungary before moving to Liverpool with his family a few years ago, Farkas has evidently been making a name for himself in the underage ranks.

He was presented with a choice between the Reds and Manchester United and thankfully chose the former Nemzeti Sport), with his older brother Patrik also playing in our academy before joining Blackburn.

He signed a new contract with LFC last December which keeps him at the club until at least next summer, and based on his standout performance today, it shouldn’t be too much longer before he’s offered another deal by Merseyside chiefs.

Obviously Farkas is still just developing as a footballer and won’t be in first-team contention for some time (he turns 16 in September), but Liverpool fans always love to see gifted young starlets coming through the academy and hopefully making an impact for the senior side.

As Bocsak says, the England under-16 international is certainly a name to watch in the underage ranks over the next few months!