Thierry Henry shares Premier League title prediction which’ll make Liverpool fans scoff

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

A month out from the start of the 2025/26 Premier League season, Thierry Henry has given his prediction as to which club will be celebrating with the trophy next May.

Liverpool go into the campaign as defending champions, having claimed the title with four matches to spare last term and finished 10 points clear of Arsenal, who were runners-up for the third year in a row.

The Reds have thrown down the gauntlet to the chasing pack this summer by strengthening their squad with new arrivals in Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Giorgi Mamardashvili, while also attempting to bring in a marquee centre-forward such as Hugo Ekitike or Alexander Isak.

Despite all that, Gunners legend Henry is convinced that his former club will finally make the leap from contenders to champions in the coming season, believing that they’ll learn from going close in previous campaigns to get over the line this time around.

Henry makes Premier League title prediction

Speaking to Men In Blazers, the Frenchman proclaimed with his north London hat firmly on: “Am I going to think that we [Arsenal] are going to win the league this year? Yes.

“It’s been good; it’s got to be better. I do understand when people are just saying now ‘Are we going to go over the line?’. I understand the question now when people are like ‘Five years, second, second, second’.

“We came up short but that doesn’t mean we’re going to come up short again. You’re not going to win all the time, but to be in the situation to win, you need to first and foremost be in the position to know how to win. That’s what they’ve done recently, and hopefully they can go over the line.”

Liverpool still the team to beat in England

It’s natural that Henry is backing Arsenal for the title given his affinity for the club, but the Gunners – and indeed everyone else – still have plenty of ground to make up if they’re to dethrone Liverpool in 2025/26.

Having already tied down stalwarts such as Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk for two more years in April, Richard Hughes has overseen an eye-catching shopping spree which makes the Reds look like an even more fearsome prospect than they had been at the start of this year.

Mikel Arteta’s side had an ideal opportunity to win the league last season due to the surprising fall-off of Manchester City, but they lacked the consistency and mental fortitude that Arne Slot’s team showed throughout the campaign.

Even when Liverpool stumbled at times to leave the door open for Arsenal, they couldn’t take advantage. Granted, the potential addition of Viktor Gyokeres would give them an altogether greater goal threat, but questions remain as to whether the team as a whole has the killer mentality to get over the line.

The Gunners could go close again in the coming season, but right now the Reds are justified favourites as the big kick-off in August draws ever nearer.